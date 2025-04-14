Former LSU star Ja'Marr Chase left heartbroken after Kyren Lacy's death

Ja'Marr Chase and former players from the Louisiana State University mourned the passing of Kyren Lacy on Sunday. The LSU Tigers' wide receiver was found dead in Houston two weeks before the NFL draft.

Lacy was involved in a car crash in December that ended the life of a 78-year-old man, two days before he announced that he was declaring for the NFL draft. He was released on bail after the accident. As a result, he missed LSU's bowl game, but participated in the university's pro day in March.

In a statement, the university said, "We're saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU Football student-athlete Kyren Lacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones, and former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing."

Another public statement on Lacy's passing came from Ja'Marr Chase. The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver mourned the loss on his Twitter account. Chase, who played college football for LSU, had a three-word message after Sunday's incident:

Kyren Lacy allegedly fled scene after involvement in car crash

On December 17, Kyren Lacy was accused of causing a car crash that resulted in the death of a 78-year-old man. Authorities also accused him of fleeing the scene without calling for help.

The former LSU wide receiver was reportedly charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death, and reckless operation of a vehicle. However, he was still preparing for the NFL draft after the incident. While he would become a draft pick in regular circumstances, the case regarding his future would've hurt his draft stock.

Lacy was 24 and played for LSU in the past three seasons and amassed 866 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024. He did not cross paths with Ja'Marr Chase or Joe Burrow, members of the 2019 National Championship team that currently play for the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL.

Reports now suggest that Lacy died due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, which happened during a police chase on Saturday.

Apart from Ja'Marr Chase, many players, fans, and analysts mourned his passing on Twitter. Lacy's former quarterback, Jayden Daniels, who currently plays for the Washington Commanders, shared over a dozen messages on his Instagram page.

