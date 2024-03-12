Former Miami Dolphin one-year rental pressures Tua Tagovailoa’s team to jump into free agency buffet with Danielle Hunter still available

Tua Tagovailoa is hoping to get closer to the Super Bowl in 2024 than he got in 2023. However, his team is going in the opposite direction amid a slew of exiting players.

On Tuesday's edition of "Good Morning Football," NFL analyst Jason McCourty, who played for the Dolphins for one year in 2021, pressured Miami to get busy plugging the holes on the roster.

"I'm looking for the Dolphins that make some type of splash and I know they pay Tyreek Hill. Tua Tagovailoa is coming up," McCourty said.

"They're going to have to pay him. So how are they going to be able to still build this team? Because they didn't get far enough last year. They had to play Kansas City in the playoffs and they lost that game and were never really in it."

McCourty wants the Dolphins to jump into the free-agent market and hinted at getting the likes of Danielle Hunter before they get signed.

McCourty also mentioned some of the upcoming roster concerns. The Dolphins released Jerome Baker, Xavien Howard, Van Ginkel, Brandon Jones, and Rob Hunt. Moreover, Bradley Chubb and Jalen Phillips aren't expected to be ready to play in Week 1 due to injuries.

Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins dip toe into free agency sea

The Dolphins are yet to make an earth-shattering addition, but they're now on the board by signing Shaquil Barrett.

Barrett will be paired with Chubb in 2024, per Adam Schefter. Barrett will play on a one-year, $9 million deal. Barrett and Chubb once again find themselves on the same team after spending a year together in 2018 with the Denver Broncos.

Of course, the circumstances of the move are much different. The Broncos eventually let both players out to succeed elsewhere. Barrett followed up his first season away from Denver with a 19.5-sack season in 2019. Chubb, leaving the team in 2022, logged 11 sacks for the Miami Dolphins in 2023.

At some point this season, the duo is set to share the gridiron.

Last year, Bradley Chubb played for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who spent three years as the head coach of the Denver Broncos. Fangio is no longer part of the team, but Barrett will replace the unofficial quota for Broncos pieces on the team.

However, signing one player won't move mountains for the team alone. Will the Dolphins make a bigger splash?

