  Former mob boss details coercing Jets player into fixing games for covering $300,000 gambling debt

Former mob boss details coercing Jets player into fixing games for covering $300,000 gambling debt

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 26, 2025 00:04 GMT
New York Jets v Green Bay Packers - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Former mob boss details coercing Jets player into fixing games for covering $300,000 gambling debt - Source: Getty

The NBA is currently grappling with a gambling problem, with Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier at the forefront. In the wake of this, Michael Franzese has stepped up to reveal a scheme he had with a certain NFL player.

In a video uploaded on Thursday, the former mob boss recounted a time in the 1980s when an anonymous New York Jet colluded with him to fix games to settle his $300,000 gambling debt (segment starts at 13:49 in the video below):

"Bookmaker working with me, he comes to me, ‘Hey, this player from the Jets, he's into me really heavy. He owes me 50 grand. Okay, what do you want to do? Should I bring them to you? How should I collect 50 grand?’ 'Let him get into you for 250 grand, 300 grand.' ... Before you know it, he's into me."
As soon as the player arrived, he, being a fan of the player and the Jets, set some favorable terms:

"'Give me $250,000, right? You don't have to pay me right away. You pay me 2% a week in cash. When do you get paid?' 'Every Monday.' 'You be here with the cash. Don't miss. And I'll let you slide for a while.'"
Eventually, however, the player started struggling to cover the debt. So Franzese and his associate called him and told him how he could reliably fix games:

"You're a good running back, right? First three times next game you put the ball on the ground first three times. You're a wide receiver, make sure that ball doesn't go into your hands. You're a quarterback. First three times you get the ball, put it in the other team's hands."
youtube-cover
NFL has warned players about gambling in wake of NBA scandal

In response to the controversy, the NFL published a memo on Friday reminding members of all 32 teams to obey its gambling policy:

In addition to the reiteration of said policy, the document also cautioned players to report a gambling debt of $10,000 or more and "be especially mindful that large gambling debts may make them vulnerable to bad actors seeking to exploit them.”

