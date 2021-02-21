Former New England Patriots Geneo Grissom appears on HGTV House Hunters

Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Geneo Grissom and his wife Haley Grissom appeared on HGTV's show House Hunters. The married couple was looking for a new home closer to Haley Grissom's parents in Texas. 'Wow factor in Dallas' was the title of the House Hunter episode the couple appeared on.

Geneo Grissom is a former Oklahoma Sooner stand out defensive lineman that spent time in the NFL with the New England Patriots. Both Geneo and Haley were students at the University of Oklahoma and fell in love with each other. After dating for three years, the couple got engaged on Valentine's Day. They later got married on July 20th, 2015.

Geneo Grissom had a great 2015 as he was drafted by the New England Patriots, got engaged and married, and his wife followed him to New England and enrolled at Boston College. After being released from the New Orleans Saints in 2019, Geneo and Haley Grissom moved to Texas to be closer to family. This move landed them on the HGTV show House Hunters.

Haley Grissom earned her bachelor's degree in marketing and supply chain management from the University of Oklahoma. After receiving her bachelor's degree she was accepted into Boston College's Law School. Grissom earned her Juris Doctor degree from Boston College University in 2019.

Haley worked her way through college by picking up a few sales and marketing jobs while going through Boston College Law School. She also accepted an externship with the Boston Municipal Court. After gaining experience in her field of study, Haley Grissom used her experience to land a full-time position in Dallas.

Both Geneo and Haley Grissom have successful careers in Dallas, Texas where they live today. Haley Grissom is a litigation junior associate for Caldwell Cassady & Curry PC. Geneo Grissom is currently employed with Uber as a technical sourcer.

Geneo Grissom is not earning the same salary that he earned as a member of the New England Patriots but he is still in a successful career. Haley Grissom is earning a great salary at something she loves doing. The couple remains married and found their dream home on the show House Hunters.