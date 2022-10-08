Former New Orleans Saints linebacker arrested by Miami Beach Police 

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Junior Galette was arrested on a charge of not possessing a valid driver’s license after he disregarded a police officer’s attempt to “lecture” him on his use of a motor scooter.

As per an arrest report acquired by Local 10 News, a police officer in Miami Beach, responding to an unconnected call, observed the former Saints linebacker driving a yellow motor scooter, making an unlawful left turn through plastic traffic posts.

The officer then noticed Galette driving the scooter into the bicycle-only lane of the road. The former linebacker also made a U-turn in the middle of the intersection to go back and talk to a group of women that were going across the street.

The report also states that the officer proceeded to the initial call after seeing Galette stopping to speak to the women.

After seeing Galette once again riding the scooter, the officer wrote in the police report that he stayed until the former NFL linebacker got closer and then:

“(Waved) him down and advised him to stop, simply so I could lecture him.”

The Louisiana ID of Junior Galette. Source: @JuniorGalette93 (Twitter)

The officer noted that Galette looked at him and continued to ride on his scooter. That’s when the officer got back in his police car and followed Galette, who turned around, looked at the police car and then made a left turn into an alleyway. He then stopped next to a building “in order to conceal himself from me,” the officer wrote.

After asking the former New Orleans linebacker for his driver’s license, the officer said he gave him a Louisiana ID card instead. A records check showed that he did not have a valid license in either Louisiana or Florida. Police subsequently took Galette to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.

Galette's career with the Saints and in the NFL

Former New Orleans Saints LB Junior Galette

Galette played five seasons with the Saints from 2010 to 2014, racking up 128 tackles, 31.5 sacks, and five forced fumbles. He spent the final season of his career with the now-Washington Commanders. Galette had 20 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble in his lone season with the Commanders.

Poll : 0 votes