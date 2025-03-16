Former NFL DE lists 3 Shedeur Sanders landing spots in 2025 NFL Draft

One former NFL defensive end has three good ideas as to where Shedeur Sanders might land in the 2025 NFL Draft. Matt McChesney, who played both defensive lineman and guard in the NFL, took to "The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty" on Friday to discuss Sanders' draft stock.

McChesney said he believes the Cleveland Browns, the New York Jets, and the New Orleans Saints could be good potential landing spots for the Colorado signal-caller. He sounded interested in the Saints as a potential home for Sanders.

"I don't really think anybody's got their quarterback," McChesney said (1:20 onwards). "Just because Fields signed for $40 million. He's just there, he's in the mix right? So look I still think you could go to Cleveland at two. I think he could go to the Jets at seven. I think somebody could trade up to get him.

"Also, that's not really in the conversation, watch out for the Saints sitting at nine. If he falls to New Orleans at nine and he plays inside, rookie, they don't have a quarterback they're trying to rebuild that franchise."

Sanders is a player that many quarterback-needy teams are going to have their eye on. He finished up a senior campaign in which he threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Sanders is listed alongside Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward as the top available quarterback on analysts' boards.

Shedeur Sanders ends unique collegiate career and makes NFL jump

Shedeur Sanders had a very unique collegiate career compared to those who played the position of quarterback before him. Not only is Sanders' father Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, but Coach Prime also served as his head football coach throughout his entire college football career.

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Shilo played safety on the defensive side of the ball for the Colorado Buffaloes as well. Now, Shedeur Sanders will enter a situation in the NFL where his father is not his coach for the first time in several years.

There were initial rumblings that Coach Prime could take an NFL coaching job for the 2025 season, however, all vacancies have since been filled, and he's slated to return to his role with Colorado.

It will be interesting to see where Shedeur Sanders lands when it's all said and done in the NFL Draft next month.

