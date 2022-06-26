"Still shaking my head" - Former NFL executive left baffled by record-setting contract offered to controversial superstar

NFL players in today's era have seen their fair share of high salaries, especially those playing at the top of their respective positions. But as we all know, nothing pays like the position of playing quarterback in the league.

Just months ago, the Cleveland Browns signed former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to a record-breaking five-year, $230 million contract.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Every dollar of Deshaun Watson’s new five-year, $230 million deal is guaranteed, per sources, setting a new record for the highest guarantee given to an NFL player. @Browns and Watson’s agent @DavidMulugheta combine to make history. Every dollar of Deshaun Watson’s new five-year, $230 million deal is guaranteed, per sources, setting a new record for the highest guarantee given to an NFL player. @Browns and Watson’s agent @DavidMulugheta combine to make history.

Several people, such as former NFL executive Andrew Brandt, have issues with the excessive amount of the contract.

This is especially eyebrow-raising when you throw in the fact that the quarterback is amidst an investigation concerning sexual assault claims from 24 women (20 of whom Watson and his team have recently settled with).

Here is what Brandt posted on Twitter about the issue:

"Still shaking my head that the largest, most guaranteed and most secure contract in the history of football went to this guy."

Brandt is undoubtedly not alone in his assertions, as Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti also echoed similar statements on the Browns' star quarterback, saying the following earlier in the offseason to reporters:

"I'm trying to answer that when I had a reaction to it. And it's like, 'Damn, I wish they hadn't guaranteed the whole contract.' I don't know that he should've been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract. To me, that's something that is groundbreaking, and it'll make negotiations harder with others."

Bisciotti is amid his own contract stalemate with franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, so it appears that his statement may have something to do with Deshaun Watson's contract upping the ante for other teams to pay including his own.

When will the NFL levy its punishment against Deshaun Watson?

Deshaun Watson Press Conference

For months, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has promised that the investigation into Deshaun Watson will soon end.

There has now been a final date set for his disciplinary hearing. On Tuesday, June 28, disciplinary officer Sue Robinson will hear the case. Watson will go before the NFLPA to plead his case.

The hope for the Browns is that a decision could come as early as next week as the camp is set to get underway on July 22 for the rookies and July 26 for the veteran players.

The Browns are likely preparing themselves to be without Watson for an extended time, including the possibility that he may be suspended for a year for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Under the policy, a player does not have to be arrested or criminally charged to face discipline. A federal grand jury declined to indict Watson earlier in the year on criminal charges.

Stay tuned as the investigation enters the final stages.

