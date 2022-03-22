"Feels icky, but here we are" - Former NFL executive stunned by Deshaun Watson contract  

The Cleveland Browns won the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes just days ago. Other suitors such as the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, and the Atlanta Falcons were no match for Cleveland's five-year, $230 million contract (fully guaranteed).

Trade compensation still to be finalized with the Deshaun Watson plans to waive his no-trade clause to the #Browns , sources tell me and @TomPelissero . Yes, the Browns!!Trade compensation still to be finalized with the #Texans , but Watson has made his choice: He expects to go to Cleveland. Deshaun Watson gets a fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract. That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M). This deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First.

Like former NFL executive Andrew Brandt, some believe that the excessive amount of Watson's contract is a cause to pause. Here is what Brandt posted on Twitter about the contract:

"Continue to be stunned at the Watson contract. It shows the power of multiple options, albeit under strange circumstances. Elite QBs never get to free agency, but this situation - ironically in part due to Watson's own misconduct - was truly unique. It feels icky, but here we are."

Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt Continue to be stunned at the Watson contract.

It shows the power of multiple options, albeit under strange circumstances.

Elite QBs never get to free agency, but this situation - ironically in part due to Watson's own misconduct - was truly unique.

Feels icky, but here we are.

According to the tweet from Brandt, he believes that the contract offered by the Cleveland Browns was partly due to the sheer number of options (teams) that showed a vested interest in obtaining Deshaun Watson.

A day before he signed with the Browns, it was rumored that the quarterback would sign with the Atlanta Falcons.

He is from the (general) Atlanta area, and his family is still there. The city was already preparing to embrace him. Celebrities such as rapper/actor Clifford Harris, better known as "T.I.," had this to say to TMZ just before the quarterback signed with the Browns:

"We could use him," T.I. said on Thursday. "We could definitely use him. I don't know who they're talking about giving up, but we could definitely use his talent on the field."

With the amount of money thrown (pun intended) at the former Houston Texans signal-caller, even Falcons fans won't be too upset with the decision to take the money.

Can Deshaun Watson get the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs in his first year under center?

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

The 2022-2023 Cleveland Browns are hoping to repeat the formula that the 2021-2022 Cincinnati Bengals used not only to win the division but to get to the Super Bowl.

The Bengals of last season welcomed back rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, who was returning from a season-ending torn ACL and MCL injury for his second NFL season.

Burrow returned better than ever, and with the addition of rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the team came to a drive away from tying or taking a late lead in Super Bowl LVI.

The Browns currently don't have a starting option at receivers like Chase, but they have one of the best talents in the league calling the plays in Watson. The team hopes his impact is similar to Burrow's with the Bengals last season.

The Browns released receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who won a Super Bowl this year with the Los Angeles Rams.

It has been widely speculated that Deshaun Watson is courting free agent receiver Jarvis Landry to sign back with the team. Landry has played his last four seasons with the Browns.

If Cleveland can re-sign Landry to team with the former Clemson University standout and a great running game, they may find themselves hunting for the playoffs and perhaps more.

