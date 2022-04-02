NFL fullback admits to retiring because of Covid "nonsense" 

Former NFL fullback Anthony Sherman stated that the “nonsense,” when it comes to Covid, was the reason he stopped playing football.

On the Coptales and Cocktails podcast, Sherman was asked if he misses playing in the NFL. He responded:

“I don’t. My goal was 10 [years], and I got 10. And the Lord showed me the door with all of the political stances the NFL was making, the COVID policies, all of this nonsense.”

Furthermore, Sherman said God made the retirement decision painless:

“He was like, ‘Hey, I’m going to make it easy for you. I gave you 10 and then head on down the road.’ And then he opened up another door with all this law enforcement stuff. And it’s been a good transition so far.”

The hosts of the podcast also asked the 33-year-old whether his candid support for law enforcement caused issues in the Kansas City Chiefs locker room, with so many of the league’s players being noteworthy critics of police strategies over the last couple of years since former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling throughout the national anthem.

The former Chiefs fullback said it did not, asserting:

“I kind of had one of those, like, ‘this is who Sherman was, this who Sherman is, like, leave him alone. He’s going to have his opinion, and he’s not going to change his mind about it.”

He added that there was respect in the locker room.

“Had a respect in the locker room ... that it wasn’t, ‘Oh, geez, here comes Sherman,’ whatever … I am who I am, and if you don’t like it, then we don’t have to talk. I’ve got my friends. I don’t need many more.”

Sherman is now a part-time sheriff’s deputy in Bourbon County, Kansas. He also works as a part-time officer with Homeland Security Investigations, which is the investigative branch of the Department of Homeland Security.

Anthony Sherman’s NFL Career

San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Sherman was drafted in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He spent the first two seasons of his career with Arizona, playing in 28 games and having 13 receptions for 111 yards receiving. He also had one carry for three yards.

Sherman joined the Chiefs via trade in May 2013. While with Kansas City, he won a Super Bowl in the 2019 season in 125 games with them.

In total, he had 53 receptions for 441 receiving yards and four touchdowns and 75 yards on the ground. We’ll see how the Chiefs fare without Sherman entering the 2022 season.

