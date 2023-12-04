After a slow start to the season, Jordan Love has found his feet with the Green Bay Packers. He recently shined in the team's big win over the Kansas City Chiefs and people have begun to view him as their franchise quarterback.

It was always going to be a challenge for Love to replace Aaron Rodgers, but it's fair to say that he has done an excellent job. The Packers' offense is young and will continue to improve with Love leading the way as their quarterback.

After the Packers' win against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs, former NFL head coach Rex Ryan heaped praises on Love. Here's what he said:

"I've never ever seen a quarterback improve as much as this kid has during the during the season. The start of the season to right now, look he was so reckless at times, you can almost count on it. The kid always had great skill set, but oh, my god, his confidence has been amazing."

Against the Chiefs, Jordan Love completed 25/36 of his throws for 267 passing yards and three touchdowns. He outplayed the reigning NFL MVP in his team's 27-19 win over the defending Super Bowl champions.

Love made crucial plays that paved the way for his team's win. Excitement builds in Green Bay as they may have found their third straight elite quarterback.

Exploring Jordan Love's Packers' path to the playoffs

The Green Bay Packers had a rough start to the season, with a record of 3-6 after Week 10. However, thanks in part to the impressive performance of quarterback Jordan Love, they have managed to win four of their last five games.

As a result, they are currently in the running for a playoff spot, holding the seventh seed in the NFC. With the potential to finish the season strong, the Packers are looking to make a statement in this year.

Remaining fixtures on the Packers' schedule:

Week 14: @ New York Giants Week 15: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 16: @ Carolina Panthers Week 17: @ Minnesota Vikings Week 18: vs Chicago Bears

The Packers have been playing well lately and have a chance to win all of their remaining games. However, their most important game will be in Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings, who are also competing for a Wildcard spot.