The NFL Draft is right around the corner and Anthony Richardson is making his case. With a strong quarterback class, he is expected to be one of the first to go. He even made his case in an open letter to NFL coaches and general managers, highlighting why he is the right person for the job.

At least one coach who is convinced is former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith. He commended Anthony Richardson on his workout and sheer athleticism. He specifically mentioned his frame and bulk combined with his fitness.

The quarterback's throwing workout was also first-class, according to the former coach. He certainly knows a thing or two about good rookie quarterbacks having mentored Matt Ryan while in Atlanta.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda's 'The BallFather Podcast', Coach Smith spoke about Anthony Richardson.

He said,

“He's a fast-moving, high-rise guy right now. You know, he is a great athletic guy. He's got the least experience of all the prospects but his numbers are out of this world. He's 6'4", 232 pounds. And he was the talk of the combine at his workout. You know, if you watched his throwing workout at the combine, it was by far the best workout of this year's class."

Coach Mike Smith highlights why Anthony Richardson might not be the top seed

Despite being most impressed by Anthony Richardson among the quarterbacks, an experienced coach like Mike Smith also exercised caution. He said that despite his physical characteristics, Anthony Richardson does not have a lot of college experience behind him.

Hence, it might not be realistic to expect him to get to the top of the pile, but the coach commented that he is definitely a riser in this year's draft.

Coach Smith elaborated,

"He's got the best physical skills, he's got the strongest arm, and he's probably the best athlete. He just doesn't have a whole lot of experience. You know, he's thrown 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his college career. That's it. He's a high riser right now.”

There are a lot of quarterback-needy teams at the top of this year's picks, and even if the Carolina Panthers do not take Richardson right off the gate, a team like the Indianapolis Colts could pick for him.

It would be ironic if the Colts do heed coach Mike Smith's advice and take the plunge, with the rookie ending up taking his former protege Matt Ryan's place.

