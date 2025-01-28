Former NFL HC Ron Rivera delivers resounding seal of approval for Jets' Aaron Glenn hire

Former NFL head coach Ron Rivera was a guest co-host on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Tuesday morning. Rivera was asked his opinion on the New York Jets' decision to hire Aaron Glenn as the new head coach.

Rivera gave his overwhelming seal of approval and called Glenn a 'legacy guy'. He also said that while building the team back up will be a challenge, he believes he will do it and be able to get the players to believe in the process.

“I love the fact that he’s a legacy player. It’s not going to make them better than anybody yet but he has a different approach, thought, philosophy and idea. That helps him going in.

"He’s got legitimacy as soon as he steps up in front of the team and starts to talk about what they can become as Jets. He knows what it feels like. I think they hired the right legacy guy.”-Ron Rivera said on "Good Morning Football"

Rivera believes that Aaron Glenn will be able to turn around the 5-12 New York Jets into an AFC East contender once again. Interestingly, Rivera also interviewed for the New York Jets' position a few weeks ago during the hiring process.

Ron Rivera believes Cowboys HC decision was based on offense

"Good Morning Football's" crew continued to pick Ron Rivera's brain when it came to getting his take on recent head coach hires. The Dallas Cowboys' decision to promote offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has been highly criticized. Rivera though, understands the decision.

He went on to say that keeping the offensive scheme intact is a big deal for ann NFL team. He continued by saying that changing the defense is a lot easier than changing the offense.

"This was very unorthodox but, the idea and the thought process as far as I'm concerned and I do believe this. They wanted to keep the offense as similar as possible, if there's one thing you can do is, you can change your defense easily.

"It's a lot easier to do that then it is offensively, but to change your offensive game plans, the whole philosophy, the whole thought process, that's a very difficult thing," Rivera said on the Cowboys' decision to hire Brian Schottenheimer.

Some feel that a lack of experience as a head coach will hinder Schottenheimer's ability to lead the Dallas Cowboys to success. Ron Rivera though is optimistic that his experience with the offense will prove otherwise.

