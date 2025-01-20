Former NFL MVP Cam Newton plays blame game with Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews after Ravens' playoff meltdown

When two AFC teams lock horns next weekend in the AFC Championship Game, Lamar Jackson will have to look on from his couch as his long wait for a Super Bowl continues. This past weekend, the Baltimore Ravens entered the Divisional Round showdown against the Buffalo Bills as marginal favorites but a series of turnovers and errors led to a 27-25 loss for Baltimore.

This was arguably the Ravens' most promising season since 2019, especially with Derrick Henry on the roster this time around. However, three turnovers and an 11-point deficit at halftime proved to be too much for Jackson and the Ravens to overcome as Baltimore crashed out of the playoffs at Orchard Park.

The Ravens' playoff exit sparked a lot of debate around Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews' credentials. Former NFL MVP Cam Newton joined ESPN's "First Take" for a debate around the Ravens, alongside Stephen A. Smith and Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe. Newton didn't mince his words despite being a fan of Jackson:

“The last drive was masterful from Lamar. No doubt about it. He’s making plays, he’s extending plays, everybody’s on edge. But we need help. Supporting cast is key. Mark Andrews, we need you," Newton said.

"Lamar Jackson will never say it’s his fault. But it was. The Baltimore Ravens won’t say it was Lamar’s fault. But in some cases it was. I’ve been the biggest Lamar Jackson fan and still riding with my dawg. But still, that senseless play cost you."

Where do Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens go from here?

The Ravens will look to take some lessons from this loss. Winning is difficult in this league, and while Baltimore had to make do without their top wide receiver Zay Flowers, who missed the playoffs with a knee injury, the Ravens also learned the hard way that you cannot turn the ball over so many times when the game is on the line.

There is also the question of getting some help for Jackson in the receiving corps. This wasn't the first time Mark Andrews has struggled for Baltimore and while there were some bright spots such as Isaiah Likely, the Ravens will need to go after a receiver, either in free agency or in the draft, to round out the roster.

