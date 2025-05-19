Former NFL MVP gives cautious advice to Ashton Jeanty for improving his game

Ashton Jeanty is widely expected to leave a massive mark on Pete Carroll's offense for the Las Vegas Raiders. Carroll and the front office entered the 2025 NFL draft with a massive need at running back, filling that void with possibly the top back in this year's rookie class.

Ad

Jeanty posted one of the most legendary seasons by a running back in college football history, finishing second all-time in rushing yards and seventh in rushing touchdowns in a single season.

The Raiders selected the former Boise State back with the sixth pick in this year's draft, the highest selection for a running back since Saquon Barkley in 2018.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of Jeanty's signatures in games is his stance in the backfield. At Boise State, Jeanty went viral for standing straight up before the snap, drawing comparisons to film slasher Michael Myers.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Entering his rookie season, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is looking to help his star running back by improving his stance in the backfield.

At rookie minicamp, Ashton Jeanty touched on his first conversation with his new offensive coordinator regarding his stance in an interview with Kay Adams, during which the rookie revealed Kelly will look to change his stance despite playful pushback from the potential Rookie of the Year.

On Monday, former NFL MVP Shaun Alexander told Adams a change in stance could be for the better.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"You want to take every tip and every advantage as a running back," Alexander said on the "Up & Adams" show. "If it makes him better, then he'll do it because he's coachable, he's going to be like, 'Okay, let me see if this actually makes me a little bit better.' And if it doesn't, he'll stand up."

Ad

Ashton Jeanty to try and bring back signature stance in the future

During his interview with Kay Adams at rookie minicamp, Ashton Jeanty touched on his desire to retain his signature stance in the future. Jeanty's conversation with Kelly made the rookie back realize that lowering his stance could benefit his explosiveness.

While Jeanty initially caved and admitted he'll give the new stance a try, Las Vegas' franchise back revealed he'd work to bring back his straight-up stance in the future.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"(Chip Kelly) won for now, but I'm gonna try to persuade him one day. I gotta earn my stripes, make some plays first."

Ashton Jeanty's stance helped the 5-foot-8 back get a look over his offensive lineman to navigate defensive alignment. Using his running back stance, Jeanty racked up 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns in his final season at Boise State.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ethen Hutton Ethen Hutton is an analyst who works for Sportskeeda, covering College Football, the NFL, the NBA and the WNBA. Ethen graduated high school with academic and athletic honors and is a member of the National High School Honors Society. After a gap year, Ethen jumped into sports writing and has over two years of experience in the field.



Ethen was raised in Ohio and is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. His favorite all-time player is Pete Maravich as his shooting and ball-handling abilities were way ahead of his time. His favorite player in today’s NBA is Nikola Jokic due to his fascinating skillset as a big man.



Ethen loves the storylines around the NBA and the chaos that the offseason and trade deadlines bring. He enjoys technical deep dives with strong statistical analysis as well as stories where he's able to take a stance as an analyst. He is very prideful in the correctness of his work and will do extensive research to ensure all facts and evidence are 100% accurate.



When not working, Ethen enjoys recording his sports podcast, Wide Right. He is also a very invested fantasy football player. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.