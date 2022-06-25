"I've never heard anything so ridiculous in my life" - Former NFL MVP reveals League, NFLPA and Deshaun Watson discussing workable suspension for QB

Deshaun Watson has settled twenty out of the twenty-four cases of sexual misconduct brought against him. It appears he may also settle those final four before the 2022 season begins. However, the NFL runs its own investigation and will decide what sort of punishment to hand down to the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Jimmy Traina @JimmyTraina Boomer Esiason just said on WFAN that he’s hearing Deshaun Watson, his representatives, the NFL and the NFLPA are trying to come up with a “workable suspension.”



Now, there have been reports that the quarterback and his representatives have met with the NFLPA and the NFL to discuss a “workable suspension” for the quarterback. If so, a meeting of this kind would be unprecedented in the league’s history.

Former NFL MVP turned analyst Boomer Esiason spoke about the alleged meeting on his sports radio show Boomer and Gio.

Here's what he said:

“When I was in the NFL, you did something wrong, you got suspended. You didn’t even have a hearing or anything else. Then I’m hearing that Deshaun Watson, his representatives, the NFLPA, and the NFL are all sitting down and trying to come up with some sort of workable suspension for Deshaun Watson.”

Esiason went on to express his disgust with the meeting:

“I’ve never heard of anything so ridiculous in my life. Yeah. Something that’s workable for everybody. Well, yeah I mean, it’s ridiculous. The NFL, and I know they tread very lightly in this area because they’ve made mistakes before, and now they’re trying to spread out the responsibility so it’s not just theirs.”

The former MVP also questioned what could even be accomplished by the meeting:

“That they have engaged with the union, the union and the NFL have picked the person, Sue L. Robinson, the former judge to sit in judgment of everything that she’s been handed. She is the one that is going to make the decision. I don’t even know why they had this meeting, because she’s the ultimate one who has to decide. How bad is it? And what the punishment should be?”

If the punishment for Watson equals nothing more than a slap on the wrist, there will no doubt be an uproar from fans and the media. Especially considering the six-game suspension that was just handed to Alvin Kamara for a bar fight and the one-year suspension given to Calvin Ridley for betting on NFL games.

Deshaun Watson could face a light punishment, which may not sit well with media and fans

Watson is still waiting to see how things play out, but if the punishment doesn’t fit the deeds performed, expect a wave of protests and fury directed towards the NFL and its commissioner.

In MLB recently, Trevor Bauer received a two-year suspension for one accusation of sexual misconduct. Many fans are expecting or insisting that the Cleveland quarterback receives similar punishment. Others are expecting six to eight weeks, which seems to be something of a slap on the wrist. Most pundits and fans seem to be expecting Watson to miss the season.

Regardless of what suspension is handed out, many fans will be unhappy. It will be interesting to see what the NFL decides to do with the quarterback when their investigation finally concludes.

