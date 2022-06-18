Former NFL player reveals how many massage therapists he had visited compared to Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson and the number of massage therapists he visited were discussed on the Fox Sports 1 show Speak for Yourself by former NFL player Emmanuel Acho. Acho, the co-host of the show, questioned why the Cleveland Browns quarterback would need 66 massage therapists over the course of 17 months:

“Deshaun Watson's primary objective for getting these massages does not appear to have been to remedy or heal the cosmetic change. Because otherwise, why would you get 66 massages over the course of 17 months. That's what the New York Times submits, 66 massages, 17 months, roughly. 3.8, nearly four, massages from different therapists per month.”

The former NFL linebacker talked about the number of massages he’s had in his football career, including his four years at the University of Texas and four years in the NFL:

“In all of my time as an athlete, four-year collegian and four years pro, I would estimate [I] personally probably had maybe 15 to 20 massage therapists over the course of four different cities to three different professional teams and one collegiate team in eight years.”

Acho concluded his statement by saying that if the quarterback’s actual intention was to heal his body from physical rigor, he wouldn’t have needed as many massage therapists:

“To near a number of 66 means what was your actual intention, Deshaun Watson, for getting a massage? If your actual intention was to heal your body from the physical rigors of professional football, then you would not have needed that many massage therapists.”

In a recent The New York Times report by reporter Jenny Vrentas, the Browns quarterback met at least 66 women for massages over a 17-month timeframe from the fall of 2019 through the spring of last year, far more than previously known.

The report also stated that he had assistance from his former team, the Houston Texans, including nondisclosure agreements, in making massage therapy appointments.

Deshaun Watson's status for the 2022-23 season

The QB at the Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout

The Cleveland signal-caller is currently facing over two dozen civil lawsuits with claims of sexual harassment and sexual assault by the plaintiffs.

MarkMaske @MarkMaske From our story... A source on Deshaun Watson’s side of the case said the NFL “probably” will seek a suspension of a full season. From our story... A source on Deshaun Watson’s side of the case said the NFL “probably” will seek a suspension of a full season.

As he claims innocence regarding the civil lawsuits, the NFL is wrapping up its investigation of the 26-year-old quarterback.

We’ll have to see if he’ll take a snap for the Browns under center this upcoming season.

