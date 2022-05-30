"He’s crying out for attention" - Former NFL player calls out Drew Brees after failed broadcasting stint

Drew Brees was called out by former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington. On Fox Sports Radio’s 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Arrington said that the former New Orleans Saints quarterback isn’t as popular as he thinks he is and that he’s crying out for attention:

“He’s just not as popular as he thinks he is. He’s not as loved as he thinks he is and he acts out when it doesn’t go the way he would like for it go. He’s reaching out and he’s crying out for attention.”

Former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn also chimed in on the Fox Sports Radio show, saying that Brees isn’t really wanted by NBC or by the Saints:

“He’s not really wanted by NBC, he’s not really wanted by the Saints. Maybe he will end up with Fox, but that’s a tough pill to swallow if you’re a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”

Arrington was drafted by the Washington Commanders second overall in the 2000 NFL Draft out of Penn State. The linebacker played the first seven seasons of his career with the Commanders, making the Pro Bowl three times and second-team All-Pro twice. He played his final season in the NFL with the New York Giants in 2006.

Former NFL LB Lavar Arrington (l) and former NFL QB Brady Quinn (r)

Quinn was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He started 12 games for the Browns in his three seasons with the team and ended his career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012.

Drew Brees' likely next move

Brees alongside former NFL HC Tony Dungy for NBC Sports

The quarterback lasted just one season with NBC Sports as an in-studio analyst for their pre-game show Football Night in America and commentator for Notre Dame games.

Brees took to Twitter to say that he is uncertain about his future and even put out feelings that he could attempt to return to the league. However, New Orleans re-signed quarterback Jameis Winston to start under center for them in the 2022 season.

Drew Brees @drewbrees Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know

For the 43-year-old future Hall of Famer, he could still end up in the broadcasting booth for this NFL season as Fox could look to bring him on-board. We’ll see where he ends up in 2022 when the season kicks off.

