"Blackballed just like Colin Kaepernick" - Former NFL player Junior Galette files lawsuit against NFLPA, Roger Goodell and several other teams

Former New Orleans Saints and Washington defensive end Junior Galette has filed a $300 million lawsuit against the NFL, NFLPA, Roger Goodell, and certain teams. The suit came after he complained regularly on social media that he had been blackballed by the league.

This isn't a good situation for the NFL as it appears the league is set for another messy public case. Galette filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, per Profootballtalk.com. The 21-page lawsuit details his case against the league, the NFLPA, and Goodell, along with seven teams.

Olafimihan Oshin @olafimihanoshin Junior Galette suing the NFL, the NFLPA, Roger Goodell and those mentioned teams is so unnecessary lol. Claiming to be “blackballed” because teams offered you a vet minimum contract after tearing both off your achilles in back to back years is childish man. Junior Galette suing the NFL, the NFLPA, Roger Goodell and those mentioned teams is so unnecessary lol. Claiming to be “blackballed” because teams offered you a vet minimum contract after tearing both off your achilles in back to back years is childish man.

The article by Pro Football Talk mentions that Galette complained that he was "blackballed just like Colin Kaepernick."

Galette also made a point of raising the issue of his contracts after he went vocal on social media about the low offers that he had received from teams. He mentions a situation with then Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, who labled him as a great pass rusher. However, the team only offered him the veteran minimum, which was $660,000.

The former defensive end is seeking $300 million in damages from a long list of defendants, per Pro Football Talk.

It's possible that the reason why the former player was offered the vet minimum was because he was coming back from a torn left achillies and missed the entire 2015-16 season.

In July of 2016, he tore his right achillies. Teams are often cautious of offering big contracts to players coming off those types of injuries.

Galette's situation similar to Kaepernick's?

Colin Kaepernick NFL Workout

We all know Kaepernick's story as he kneeled during the US national anthem in protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

He hasn't been seen in the league since 2016 and many think it has to do with his protests and speaking out, much in a similar vein to the former linebacker.

This kind of situation is something that has plagued the NFL for as long as people can remember. With the former Saints defender making his lawsuit public, it once again brings an issue to light that affects many.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12