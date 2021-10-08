What happened to Kindal Moorehead? Former NFL DT busted in prostitution sting 

Kindal Moorehead, a former defensive tackle for Alabama who played for the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons in the NFL, has been arrested in Tuscaloosa after an undercover prostitution sting.

Moorehead and six others were charged with soliciting prostitution by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force. They also face charges of unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, failure to affix a tax stamp and certain persons forbidden from possessing a firearm. It all makes for grim reading.

Captain Phil Simpson, the Commander of the Human Trafficking Task Force, spoke about the bust. In a statement, Simpson said:

“It’s no secret that we conduct these types of operations on a regular basis, still, these suspects took a chance and attempted to purchase sex. Ultimately, this is more about protecting those victims by eliminating, or at least reducing, demand.”

Kindal Moorehead's football career

Moorehead, who is now 42 years old, earned several honors during his playing days. He was named Tennessee's Mr. Football while playing for Melrose High School in Memphis. Moorehead then went on to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide for four years between 1998 and 2002.

During his time at Alabama, Moorehead managed 25 sacks, the second-most all-time in the program's history, behind Derick Thomas' mark of 52. Moorehead is now down to third on the list after Jonathan Allen managed 28 during his time on the team.

Being in the top three all-time in sacks for a college program such as Alabama is undoubtedly an outstanding achievement. However, given his current issues with the law and following his arrest, this may soon be forgotten.

In 2003, Moorehead was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round. The defensive tackle played five seasons for the Panthers and then finished his professional career with the Atlanta Falcons in 2008.

Moorehead returned to Alabama after his football career and was part of Nick Saban's staff as the strength and conditioning coach. He spent a decade in the role before taking up the same position at Tennessee in 2020.

After his arrest, Moorehead was released with a $1,000 bond from the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar