"They lost a lot of guys" - Former NFL player reviews Ravens' chances of success in 2022 even with Lamar Jackson back in fold

Throughout the Lamar Jackson era, the Baltimore Ravens have largely been seen as a safe team to expect a good season from. Following 2021, some fans' trust has been shaken by the franchise. But one former NFL player is still backing the team heading into 2022.

Speaking on Get Up, former NFL player Rob Ninkovich expressed confidence in the team, even after their quarterback's costly injury and slow finish to the season. Here's how he put it:

“You know, they lost a lot of guys. When you lose that many key pieces, it's really, really hard to keep it all together. I think last year, with all those injuries, they kept it together pretty good."

He continued, curiously expecting Hollywood Brown to return in 2022. The wide receiver was traded to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this offseason:

"If Lamar can stay healthy and he can continue to do the things that he does best...moving in the pocket, getting out on the edge, using his legs, looking downfield and you talk about Hollywood and stretching the field out."

He also listed two key positions that have been solidified heading into the season:

"They have the tight-end position...they brought back the fullback a key piece. They have a great fullback, so I really think that they can do great things this year as long as they stay healthy.”

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens

The Jackson era began in 2018, after years of sub-par performances from Joe Flacco. Heading into 2018, the Ravens felt it was time for a change. They drafted Jackson in the first round and ultimately used their new quarterback late in the season. Jackson instantly jolted the team to life, bringing them to the playoffs for the first time since 2014. They lost 23-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round.

In 2019, Baltimore enjoyed their best season since winning the Super Bowl. They went 14-2 and made the divisional round of the playoffs. They lost to the Tennessee Titans 28-12. In 2020, they took a slight step back but ultimately returned to the same level in the playoffs. They went 11-5 and made it to the divisional round where they lost to the Buffalo Bills 17-3.

With the Ravens starting a downward trend, 2021 was a chance for Jackson to prove they could rebound. Instead, they finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs completely.

The AFC North is an uncertain division in 2022. The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to challenge, having lost the Super Bowl in February. The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the post-Ben Roethlisberger era and it is unclear how they will fare. The Cleveland Browns went all-in on a quarterback that might not see the field this season. If the Ravens can start strong, they could go far in 2022.

Will the new season be the start of a new climb up or a continuation of the slide down?

