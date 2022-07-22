Paul Duncan death: Ex-NFL and Notre Dame Star passes away at 35, wife issues statement

Paul Duncan, a former football star of Notre Dame and ex-NFL player, has passed away at the age of 35. He played on the offensive line for the Fighting Irish from 2005 to 2009. The university put out a statement on social media after his death, stating:

"Our prayers go out to the family and friends of Paul Duncan. A great teammate, but more importantly a loving husband and father."

Notre Dame Football



He joins the list of former NFL players who we have lost this year, including former Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears running back Marion Barber III. Barber III was found unresponsive last month in his apartment in Frisco, Texas after the police attended for a routine welfare check. He was 38 years old.

Prior to his passing, the former running back was reportedly hospitalized for mental health issues twice. Barber III’s father said his son didn’t want his brain donated to science to be checked for CTE, commenting:

“He was real specific in his will that he didn’t want that. We are going to respect that. But in the condition his body was in, according to the examiner, that probably would have been a moot point because of the decomposition.”

Another NFL player we lost this year was linebacker Jaylen Ferguson of the Baltimore Ravens, who we lost at the age of 26. Ferguson overdosed on cocaine and fentanyl, per an autopsy report.

Paul Duncan cause of death and NFL career

Former Notre Dame OL Paul Duncan. Source: ND Insider

Paul Duncan's wife, Ellen, took to Instagram to share a statement as to what happened to her late husband, saying:

“Yesterday, Friday July 15th, Paul went into cardiac arrest while on a run in our neighborhood. Today he was pronounced brain dead. We will have a medical examination to understand cause of death. His body will be donated to people in need of organs and to medical research. Thank you for your prayers and support.”

Following his college career at Notre Dame, he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos, spending a brief amount of time in the league.

He is survived by his wife Ellen and two daughters.

