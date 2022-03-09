"They're going to find a way to make it work" - Former NFL player believes Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams will play together in 2022 regardless of Packers future 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams will play together in 2022, according to a former two-time NFL All-Pro.

On the NFL Network morning show GMFB, former Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy said that both the Packers quarterback and wide receiver would be on the same team, regardless of the future of Green Bay. He also noted they’re going to make it work.

“I can see Aaron taking a little less to get more money for him (Adams). Although you say that about getting paid, then you get paid and you go to a team, you talked about the Raiders? I like Derek Carr, but it’s not the Packers. And their connection, they look at each other during the play. They can look at each other and say ‘do this, do that.’ You want that. So I guarantee you this. I’m guaranteeing it right now on Good Morning Football. Them two will find something to work out where they’ll both be on the Packers, or somewhere. They’re going to find a way to make it work. They got to. I think, if they’re going to be on the Packers, they’re going to work it out together.”

According to NFL Network NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the 38-year-old quarterback signed an extension, keeping him in Green Bay for the next four years. As for Adams, the team will give him the franchise tag.

If no long-term deal is reached with the receiver by July 15, he'll be compelled to play under the completely guaranteed franchise tag that will pay him $18.419 million in 2022.

One reason for the possible pause in getting Adams' deal completed was the fact the All-Pro receiver was keeping a close focus on Rodgers' contract ordeal.

The Duo of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams

Since the receiver was drafted by Green Bay in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, 68 of his 73 regular season touchdown catches have come from the arm of the four-time MVP.

Rodgers and Adams have connected in the end zone eight times in the playoffs. McCoy’s prediction for both players being teammates in the 2022 season was spot on.

The question is, can this quarterback-wide receiver duo find themselves back together into the postseason and even reach the Super Bowl in 2022? We’ll see what happens as this offseason continues.

