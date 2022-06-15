"They'll put together a great season" - Former NFL player projects Ravens to perform in 2022

The 2022 Baltimore Ravens are in many ways an unknown quantity. It's hard to know exactly how good they will be this season, as the team they put out last year was ravaged by injuries. After several months of regrouping and recovery, the 2022 Ravens are beginning to take shape.

One former NFL linebacker has looked at their roster and likes what he sees. Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, Rob Ninkovich said that he believes the Ravens will be a very different animal compared to last season.

Here's what he said:

"You know, they lost a lot of guys. When you lose that many key pieces, it's really, really hard to keep it all together. And I think last year, with all those injuries, they kept it together pretty good."

He continued:

"They were still able to put together a good season because of Lamar. I think they're really set up for having a good season.. they've got Lamar, and if he's focused on getting the highest paid, the biggest contract in history, he's motivated, he's ready to go..."

He concluded by saying:

"I really think if they can stay healthy, stay lucky... they'll put together a great season."

Looking at last season, Ninkovich is right. The Ravens had 16 players on injured reserve by Week 2 of the season. This was to be the theme of their campaign, with injuries hitting just about every position on the roster. With that in mind, they still managed to put together a strong showing, finishing 8-9 and only being eliminated from the playoff hunt after losing their last game of the season.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

Positive signs for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022

Many say that Lamar Jackson had a down year in 2021, throwing 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. It is true that this was a stark contrast to 2019, when they won the AFC North and Jackson won the league MVP.

As is the norm for NFL teams, there has been a great deal of change in Baltimore this offseason. Looking at the players that have left and considering their replacements gives us a rough idea of what to expect.

Their departures are as follows: Cornerback Tavon Young, punter Sam Koch (retired), wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (trade), center Bradley Bozeman, defensive tackle Justin Ellis, wide receiver Sammy Watkins and defensive lineman Derek Wolfe.

They have added the following: Safety Marcus Williams, defensive back Kyler Fuller, center Tyler Linderbaum, outside linebacker David Ojabo, defensive tackles Travis Jones and Michael Pierce, offensive tackle Morgan Moses and running back Mike Davis.

Baltimore lost center Bradley Bozeman but replaced him with Tyler Linderbaum, who was regarded as the best center in the draft.

They've added key pieces to their secondary with first-round pick Kyle Hamilton and signing safety Marcus Williams. They have also re-signed star defensive tackle Calais Campbell, fullback Pat Ricard and linebacker Josh Bynes. To top it all off, head coach John Harbuagh was signed to a three-year extension.

On the whole, it looks like the Ravens might be a little light on star names in the wide receiver position, however, Rashod Bateman is more than capable of putting up big numbers. The typically ground-heavy offense Baltimore employs could be of great help in freeing up space for the wide receiver, especially when Lamar Jackson breaks out to extend a play.

Speaking of Jackson, much rests on the quarterback. But that in itself is a good thing this season. Jackson has stalled his contract negotiations until the end of the season. He appears intent on proving that he is worth a huge contract and will put it all on display in 2022.

With the Cleveland Browns uncertain as to who will be starting at quarterback this year and a new quarterback in Pittsburgh, this could be a chance for the Ravens to storm the AFC North.

