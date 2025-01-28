Former NFL QB believes Patrick Mahomes still chasing 'ghost' of Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of creating NFL history. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar can become the first quarterback to lead a franchise to three successive Super Bowl wins when his team faces the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9.

While Mahomes can add a fourth Super Bowl ring to his collection, former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky believes that the Chiefs quarterback is still chasing Brady's legacy.

"Mahomes’ only rival is Tom Brady, who beat him twice in the playoffs and whose ghost he chases daily," Orlovsky tweeted on Tuesday.

Brady, who finished his career with seven Super Bowl wins, beat Mahomes' Chiefs in the 2019 AFC championship game when he played for the New England Patriots.

Brady then beat Kansas City in the 2021 Super Bowl, when he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to glory.

Notably, Mahomes has a stellar 17-3 record in the playoffs. The only other quarterback to beat him was Joe Burrow, when the Cincinnati Bengals took down the Chiefs in the 2022 AFC title game.

Since then, Mahomes and the Chiefs have won eight straight playoff games, winning back-to-back Super Bowls in the process. While no team has won a three-peat of Super Bowls, the Chiefs are on a quest to make NFL history.

Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs will come up against a fiery offense when they face the Eagles in Super Bowl 2025

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

While Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have a third-straight Super Bowl in their sights, the only team that stands between them and a historical feat is the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles won the NFC East and earned the No. 2 seed in the conference for the playoffs. Philly hammered the Green Bay Packers 22-10 in the wild-card round and then beat the LA Rams 28-22 in the divisional round. On Sunday, the Eagles crushed the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC championship game to book a spot in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles have a dual-threat quarterback in Jalen Hurts, who is equally effective as a passer and a runner. Philly's rushing game has also been boosted immensely by the arrival of Saquon Barkley. Notably, the Eagles' start wideouts, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith add a different threat.

Hence, the Chiefs will need to keep Philly's offense in check if they want to complete their three-peat.

