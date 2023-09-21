Former NFL QB believes Sean McVay “had enough” of Cam Akers’ constant drama before early season trade to join Kirk Cousins

Cam Akers is now a Minnesota Viking after being moved on from the Los Angeles Rams in a move that not many saw coming, except Sean McVay and the Rams' coaching staff.

With the Rams off to a 1-1 start, seeing Akers traded away for a sixth-round draft pick in 2026 on Monday certainly raised some eyebrows. One would have thought the more talented players Matthew Stafford has around him the better.

But information has come to light over why the Rams may have gotten rid of the running back so early in the season.

Akers has only been in the NFL for four seasons (all with the Rams) and is coming off a good season in 2022, rushing for 786 yards and seven touchdowns.

But that was seemingly papering over the cracks.

On "NFL on NBC," former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, said:

“Well, it's amazing. You know, as far as a guy that we know has talent that's worth more than that. But I think this is one of those cases where, yeah, you can't ask for a whole lot when you've already put it out there that he's not on our team anymore.

"So, they're just, I think, happy to get rid of Cam Akers, the distraction, everything that's gone on with him. I think they feel that he did not act in a professional manner really throughout the last two seasons. And they had had enough, and they felt like he was bringing down their football team.”

Cam Akers to fill Dalvin Cook role for Kirk Cousins?

Running back Cam Akers

Having Cam Akers fill the Dalvin Cook void will surely be the hope for Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell as in the first two games of the season without Cook, Minnesota has rushed for 41 and 28 yards.

That simply isn't good enough, especially after the run game is what made the Vikings so potent last season. A lot of their big plays came off play-action passes as teams had to respect Cook's rushing ability.

This is where Cam Akers comes in. He won't be as good as Cook obviously, but he can pick up yards regularly as we saw last season. He just needs the carries.

Akers could form a decent tandem with Alexander Mattison for Minnesota as the Vikings look to get their running going this season.