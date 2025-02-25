Former NFL QB claims Chiefs are “trying to get a long-term deal done” with Trey Smith after SB LIX disaster

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel believes the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to get a long-term deal done with Trey Smith. Smith is a starting offensive lineman and the top free agent available for the Chiefs.

Smith has been an impactful starter on the offensive line for years. Although the Chiefs' offensive line struggled in the Super Bowl, on Tuesday's "Scoop City," Daniel said he's heard the Chiefs are trying to re-sign Smith.

"If you had asked me the day before the Super Bowl where Trey Smith was going to go, I probably would have picked a team like New England or another team that needs an offensive lineman," Daniel said (at 4:29). "But from what I can gather, Kansas City is making it a priority to try to keep him—not tagging him, but instead trying to get a long-term deal done. I think they're going to make every effort."

Daniel said re-signing Smith is a key part of the Chiefs offense, and it would make sense to get a long-term deal done with him.

Smith was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Chiefs and won the starting right guard job as a rookie. He's helped Kansas City win two Super Bowls.

Daniel played in the NFL from 2009 until 2022 as a backup quarterback for several teams.

Chiefs unlikely to franchise tag Trey Smith

Although Trey Smith has been an impactful player on the offensive line, he's unlikely to be franchise-tagged.

According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic, the Chiefs won't franchise tag Smith but still are leaving the door open to re-sign him.

"Smith is expected to be the most coveted offensive lineman this year in free agency. The Chiefs are not expected to place the franchise tag or the transition tag on Smith, according to a league source," Taylor wrote.

Taylor wrote the Chiefs will "do their best" to ensure they keep one of their best players. He added that the team could offer Smith "a four- or five-year contract."

Taylor also urged Kansas City to make Smith one of the highest-paid guards in the NFL. Last season, the Tennessee standout played 655 pass-blocking snaps and didn’t allow a sack. He's started 67 of 68 games in his career.

