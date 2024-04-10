Former NFL QB claims Josh Allen’s new $150,000,000 extension isn’t as impressive as advertised

Jaguars star Josh Allen stole headlines early Wednesday morning as news broke of a massive five-year, $150 million deal. According to Adam Schefter, the deal included $88 million guaranteed.

However, speaking on "Pro Football Talk" on Wednesday, NFL analyst Chris Simms expressed his belief that the five-year deal is really a three-year deal in disguise.

"I mean, by all due accounts, we know how this goes," Simms said. "It says five years. It... probably means there's a three-year deal [where] they can get out of the last two years."

Still, the deal serves as a massive pay raise for the 2019 NFL Draft selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars. His rookie deal, given shortly after the selection, paid an average salary of $5.6 million and was worth $22.7 million over four years, per Spotrac.

How does Josh Allen's new deal compare to the franchise tag?

Josh Allen at Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Of course, some would argue that the comparison between his rookie deal and his second deal isn't the best. Allen was given a franchise tag in 2024 that was set to lock him to the team for a price of $24 million. If compared to that salary, Allen received a pay bump of just $6 million per season.

That said, the length of the deal determines what the franchise tag would have been. The franchise tag would have concluded at the end of the 2024 season. If Allen had suffered an injury or any slip-ups this season, his market value may have taken a massive hit.

Now, Arik Armstead's teammate has up to five years before he needs to lock down a new deal. His contract will expire after the 2028 season, and he will be 32 years old. Most would presume he would be past his prime and would command a fraction of his present deal.

However, if the Jacksonville Jaguars elect to cut ties after three years, as Simms indicated as a possibility, he would need a new deal ahead of an age-30 season.

That, of course, would open up a new can of worms. On one hand, being younger would raise his value. On the other hand, losing out on almost half of a five-year deal doesn't happen for good reasons.

Josh Allen will hope to conclude his blockbuster deal after five years and any other changes will come in the form of another extension. Still, at 32 years old, retirement could be on the table for the pass rusher.

Will Josh Allen retire after five more years with Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars?

