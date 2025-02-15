Former NFL QB draws surprising connection between Aaron Rodgers and Rams

On Thursday, the New York Jets formally announced they were parting ways with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, ending his disappointing two-year stint with the franchise. They had hoped the four-time MVP's addition to the roster would turn the team's tide.

However, he suffered an Achilles tear on his debut and had an underwhelming 2024 season, prompting the Jets to move on. Rodgers has yet to comment on his release from the team.

It's unclear whether he intends to call it a day on his Hall of Fame career or play in 2025. If he does decide to return, he'll likely want to be a starter on a team contending for the Super Bowl. Not many teams with a roster capable of making it to the playoffs are looking for a new signal-caller, making it difficult to predict where Rodgers could land.

However, retired quarterback Chase Daniel believes the Los Angeles Rams could look to sign the 41-year-old. He spoke about Rodgers' possible destinations during an appearance on Fox Sports' The Facility on Thursday.

"My mind is like, all right, if I'm him, I want to play. Okay, where do I go play? And you know a team to watch is the LA Rams. He wants to get back out to LA. I would not be surprised if he wants to play with Sean McVay if they end up trading Stafford, McVay could give Rodgers another year or two. It's not crazy," he said.

According to NFL insider Gregg Rosenthal, the Rams, who lost in the divisional round to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, are keen on replacing veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. If they do, they could sign Rodgers, provided he's open to signing a team-friendly deal to maximize their roster's potential over the next two seasons.

Aaron Rodgers on retirement: Will the QB hang up his cleats?

Aaron Rodgers reportedly planned on playing for the Jets in 2025. However, the team's decision to move on could prompt a change in plans. Before New York's season-finale against the Miami Dolphins, the quarterback admitted it could be his swansong.

"This game has given me a lot. I've given a lot back to it, and I'm thankful for it. I won't be thinking about that on game day. I'll just be enjoying this. I'm trying to stay in the moment, but, of course, it's been a long career. I'm really proud of what I've been able to be a part of, what I've been able to accomplish, and I'm also looking forward to a nice mental and physical rest," he said (via ESPN).

Rodgers is yet to make a final decision about his future but he'll likely announce it before free agency commences on March 12th.

