Former NFL QB expresses shock that Patrick Mahomes didn’t get a new teammate after losing to Russell Wilson

Patrick Mahomes is now 0-1 to Russell Wilson after defeating him three straight times in the Broncos-Chiefs series. With the Chiefs perennially being at the top of the AFC West and Denver near the bottom, many believed the front office would see that as a wake-up call and push them to make a big deal at the trade deadline.

Speaking on Pro Football Talk, former NFL QB Chris Simms expressed his shock that the team didn't make a move to change the conversation:

"[00:00:10] I'll first go with Kansas City. Because Kansas City is usually somewhat aggressive... I thought they would make one more move to bolster their roster, whether that was somebody else on offense or the defensive side of the ball."

He continued, expressing that he didn't think it was going to be a blockbuster move but one to add to the team's strength at the 11th hour:

"You know, to somewhat make one last push, they're just a team that's generally aggressive... Not that I thought it would be a huge splash deal, but any deal down at the trade deadline. They didn't do it. That shocked me just from that base level there. [00:00:54]"

Russell Wilson's Broncos stand pat at the trade deadline

Russell Wilson at Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

The Broncos were one of the most highly speculated about teams teetering on blowing up the roster. Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and even Patrick Surtain were names being kicked around. Instead, with a win over Kansas City, Russell Wilson's team didn't make a single sale. Now 3-5 after starting 0-3, fans and local analysts argue that the team might be turning a corner.

After starting 0-3, Russell Wilson has gone on to defeat the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. Already, Broncos fans are over the moon as the team enjoys their bye week. However, following that, the team has arguably an equally tough challenge against the Buffalo Bills.

The game takes place in primetime in Buffalo, meaning Russell Wilson and the Broncos will need to travel across the country and go 2-0 against Mahomes and Josh Allen. The Bills have been one of the toughest teams in the AFC alongside Patrick Mahomes over the last few years, so getting a win against both in back-to-back weeks would put the team on the map.

They've dabbled with true organizational revival, but will they prove in Week 10 that beating Patrick Mahomes wasn't a fluke?

