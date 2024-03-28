Former NFL QB gives reason to believe “godfather of football” Bill Belichick is waiting for job opening with past two-time Super Bowl foe 

Bill Belichick is set to miss his first NFL season as a head coach since the 1990s, leaving many still scratching their heads. That said, if Belichick returns to the league in 2025, NFL analyst Chris Simms has given reason to believe it could be a team in the NFC East.

On Thursday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," the former quarterback claimed that he heard through the "grapevine" that Belichick had at one point thought about going to the New York Giants.

"I think there was ... some truth thereof 'maybe I should go and coach there to end my career,'" Simms said.

Belichick's NFL accomplishments outperform those of his contemporaries. Over his almost two-and-a-half decades in the NFL, Belichick won six Super Bowls and is second only to former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula in terms of most wins by a head coach.

Simms pointed out that teams would call Bill Belichick to ask for his input before making a big move.

"He is kind of the godfather of football that way," Simms added.

Steve Belichick delivers hard-hitting joke at Bill Belichick's expense

Steve Belichick at New England Patriots vs. the New York Giants

In January, many expected Bill Belichick to land a job quickly if the New England Patriots elected to cut ties with the head coach. However, upon failing to get a head coach job in the brief window, Belichick had no choice but to sit out the 2024 season.

His son Steve Belichick, also a casualty of the changing of the guard in New England, was hired on the other side of the country.

The Washington Huskies hired Belichick's son as a defensive coordinator. The move came on the heels of Steve's 12 consecutive years of coaching with his father.

Steve brought up that fact in response to a question asked by a media member this week.

"I got a job and he doesn't," Steve said, creating raucous laughter in the room.

Will the same be true of both Belichicks in 2025?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk" and H/T Sportskeeda.