Davante Adams was expected to be one of the most popular wide receiver targets during the 2025 NFL free agency period. He was recently released by the New York Jets, but it didn't take long for him to find a new team. The Los Angeles Rams quickly announced that they are signing the star to a two-year deal worth $46 million.

Ad

Among those who responded to the recent news is former quarterback and current NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky. He had extremely high praise for the situation and made his opinions clear during an appearance on Get Up on Monday.

Orlovsky said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't like this one, I absolutely love it. He is going to kill defenses on crosser routes in this offense. In his last seven games last year, he had 47 catches for over 690 yards and six touchdowns, and in yards per game, he ranked seventh in that span in the NFL with 92.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Guess who was No. 1, Puka Nacua. This offense in LA can now go toe-to-toe with what is the best offense in the NFL in the Philadelphia Eagles. This is now an offense that can score with anybody."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Los Angeles Rams were eliminated by the Phildelphia Eagles in the NFL Playoffs last year, but Dan Orlovsky believes that adding Davante Adams can potentially make up the difference between the two NFC contenders.

He provides an upgrade to their offense, but that could be partially negated if they trade away Cooper Kupp during the offseason.

What Davante Adams signing means for Cooper Kupp with Rams

Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp

The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly been shopping Cooper Kupp in the trade market during the 2025 NFL offseason. Now that they have signed Davante Adams, it appears that their long-term veteran is even more likely to be traded.

Ad

Trading Kupp was expected to be a salary dump for the Rams, which seems even more important now that they have committed $46 million to Adams across the next two years. They also already have Puka Nacua on their roster, who has surpassed Kupp as the primary target for Matthew Stafford.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Having all three stars would clearly give the Rams the best overall trio of wide receivers in the entire NFL, but replacing Kupp with Adams is still an upgrade.

Kupp struggled down the stretch last season, exceeding 30 yards just once in his final five games and failing to score a touchdown during that stretch. As Orlovsky pointed out, Adams was one of the most productive receivers in the final weeks of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.