Former NFL QB makes big statement about Jaxson Dart ahead of Ole Miss star’s combine performance

The NFL combine is an opportunity for lesser-known college players to gain the attention of coaches and general managers.

One of those relatively unknowns is Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, who former NFL quarterback turned analyst Chase Daniel believes could move much higher up the draft board if he performs well at the combine.

Daniel tweeted on Friday,

"Jaxson Dart has a real chance to move into the QB2 slot this week at the combine."

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders were his top 2 quarterbacks to be taken off the board in April’s draft, but Daniel says Dart could sneak in there and surprise some people.

"This is probably the most interesting guy for me," Daniel said of Dart in "The Facility."

Daniel discussed one of the biggest attributes the First-team All-SEC (coaches) player possesses for home.

"The way he throws the football reminds me of a Drew Brees, early in his career, not saying he can be that at all, but he’s very accurate, deep down the field, he’s a very sneaky, I would say, sneaky athletic guy," Daniel said.

"He reminds me of Bo Nix in terms of he can move in the pocket and run for first downs," Daniel added.

Last season, Dart led Ole Miss to the Gator Bowl and was named MVP of the game. He went 27/35 for 404 yards and four touchdowns in that game. For his efforts, he won the Conerly Trophy, given each year to the best college football player in the state of Mississippi.

What Jaxson Dart did better than most in college?

If Dart is to go in the first round, it seems like he’s got work to do convincing NFL teams to take a shot at him early on. For Daniel, though, there’s one thing he did better than nearly every quarterback in college.

"One of the only guys in college that I see controlling the line of scrimmage," Daniel said.

"I do think that Jaxson Dart has a chance to go in the first round," Daniel added.

In Bucky Brooks’ latest mock draft board on nfl.com, on Tuesday, only two QBs were pegged to go in the opening round: Cam Ward to the Cleveland Browns at #2 and Shedeur Sanders at #3 to the New York Giants.

Daniel compared the combine to speed dating and said:

"Somebody’s gonna fall in love with him," Daniel said of Dart.

Dart transferred to Ole Miss from USC in 2022, becoming the starting quarterback under former NFL coach Lane Kiffin.

The combine, which began on Thursday, runs until March 2.

