"I think it will happen in due time" - Former NFL QB Michael Vick discusses Colin Kaepernick's potential return to NFL

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick discussed quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his possible return to the NFL. Vick, who’s now an NFL analyst for Fox Sports 1, said that the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller's return will happen in due time, stating that it would be smart for him to return to the league in a backup role:

“I think it will happen in due time…He’s been out the league a couple years and he hasn’t played in a long time, it’d probably be smart to just come in in a backup role, and just play that backup role for two or three years. And, when you get an opportunity to start, you show that you can play. You win a series of games. You win five or six games.”

Kaepernick recently worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders in hopes of a return to the league, and Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr said that Las Vegas signing Kaepernick would be great:

"I don't want to speak for everybody in that kind of sense. I don't want someone mad at me for saying, 'I think it would be great,' but I know him and I would get along great."

The last time Kaepernick was in the league was back in the 2016 season with San Francisco, where he played in 12 games, starting 11 of them. In that 2016 season, he threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for 468 yards and two touchdowns.

Michael Vick and His NFL Career

Vick as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles (2009 - 2013).

Michael Vick was the number one overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft for the Atlanta Falcons. In his six seasons with the Falcons, the quarterback threw for 11,505 yards, 71 touchdowns, and 52 interceptions.

The signal-caller made the Pro Bowl three times with Atlanta, finishing second in the AP NFL MVP voting in 2004. That season, he led the league in rushing yards per attempt with an average of 7.5 yards.

After being out of the NFL for the 2007 and 2008 seasons for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, Michael Vick signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in August of 2009. With the Eagles, he was the NFL Comeback Player of the Year as he threw for 3,018 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also ran for 676 yards and nine touchdowns.

Michael Vick played with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers in the final two years of his 13-year NFL career before becoming a widely recognized NFL analyst.

