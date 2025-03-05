Former NFL QB names Iowa State’s WR as Tee Higgins’ potential replacement for Bengals

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky believes Iowa State wideout Jayden Higgins could be an ideal replacement for Tee Higgins if the receiver leaves the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason. On Monday, the Bengals announced that they would place the franchise tag on Higgins for the second consecutive year, but the player still has to sign on the tag to make his stay official.

However, Orlovsky was impressed with a video clip showing Jayden running a route to catch a touchdown pass at Iowa State, and the analyst felt he could be a suitable cover for Higgins at Cincinnati.

"If Bengals can’t keep Higgins This is his replacement IMO," Orlovsky tweeted in response to the video.

Jayden Higgins did a fine job to boost his draft stock during the combine. The Iowa State receiver did his 40-yard dash in a quick 4.47 seconds and recorded a vertical jump of 39 inches while posting a broad jump of 10 feet 8 inches.

Jayden also took part in the 10-yard split, clocking that in 1.53 seconds. As per reports from draft analysts, he could be taken early in the third round.

Jayden began his collegiate career at Eastern Kentucky in 2021 and played two seasons with the Colonels before transferring to Iowa State in 2023, where he spent two years with the Cyclones.

In his final year at Iowa State, Jayden tallied 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns on 87 receptions, earning a second-team All-Big 12 selection.

Exploring Tee Higgins' contract history with Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins - Source: Getty

The Bengals drafted Tee Higgins in the second round in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $8.6 million. During the 2024 season, Higgins earned $21.8 million on the franchise tag after failing to agree to an extension with the Bengals.

Now, Cincinnati has placed Higgins on the franchise tag again for the 2025 season, and he will earn $26.2 million on his one-year deal. However, the receiver could still decline the contract to potentially move elsewhere for a better deal.

Since Higgins is considered one of the top wideouts in the league, reports suggest that he could demand a contract worth between $30 million and $35 million per year with another team. It remains to be seen how his situation pans out in the coming weeks.

