Former NFL QB pushes Jets to arrange backup plan even if Aaron Rodgers returns

The Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets have a tough decision to make regarding their quarterback lineup for the 2025 season. As rumors swirl about veteran QB’s return, former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky has stepped into the conversation.

On Tuesday, on "The Pat McAfee Show," Orlovsky urged the Jets to get a new quarterback for the upcoming season whether or not Rodgers plays again.

“Even if Aaron comes back, if there's a guy in the first round you like, I would highly encourage the Jets to take him,” he said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Furthermore, he spoke about the team’s competitive AFC East landscape, including the Buffalo Bills with Josh Allen, the Miami Dolphins' fast-paced offense under coach Mike McDaniel, and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

The Jets are at an important decision point after a tough 2024 season with a 5-12 record.

With new coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey taking charge, it’s unclear if Rodgers will return.

Rodgers wants to keep playing. However, his $38 million contract, mostly a $35 million bonus, gives the Jets a chance to save money if they choose a younger quarterback instead.

The Jets have a total of eight picks in the 2025 draft.

Round 1: Pick 7

Round 2: Pick 10 (Conditional pick from the Raiders.)

Round 3: Picks 28 (From the Lions) and 92

Round 4: Pick 7

Round 5: Picks 7 and 18 (One from the Steelers)

Round 6: Picks 9 and 31 (One from the Chiefs)

They traded away their original third-round pick to the Lions in exchange for a future third-round pick, which became pick 28.

Additionally, they also traded away their seventh-round pick to the Chiefs for a sixth-round pick

Dan Orlovsky praises Aaron Rodgers for late-season heroics

Aaron Rodgers' turnaround late in the season has not gone unnoticed.

Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky praised Rodgers.

"Aaron Rodgers played winning football for the last 10 games of the season—18 touchdowns and 4 picks once he got healthy. That's winning football, OK?" Orlovsky said.

Orlovsky also addressed the challenges of having Rodgers on the roster. He acknowledged that the four-time MVP brings more than his on-field talent.

"I understand that there's stuff that comes with Aaron off the field and, you know, in the locker room and all that," Orlovsky said. "He's a guy that has been around the league for a long time. He does want some familiarity with the people that are with him, and so that is something those people within that organization have to have a conversation about."

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell whether Aaron Rodgers stays with Aaron Glenn or moves on for good.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.