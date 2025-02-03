Former NFL QB RGIII pushes Patrick Mahomes' AFC rivals to pull off blockbuster Myles Garrett trade

It's been a wild couple of days for sports trades. One day after the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Luka Doncic, Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett shocked the NFL world by putting in a trade request in an effort to angle for a move away from the franchise.

"As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl -- and that goal fuels me today more than ever," Garrett wrote in his trade request. "My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.

"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.

"With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."

While suitors will likely be a dime and dozen for a man many recognize to be the best at his position, former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III singled out team that needs to do push the boat out and trade for Garrett.

"The Buffalo Bills should be doing everything they can to trade for Myles Garrett, who just requested a trade from the Browns," RGIII wrote on social media.

The Bills struggled to keep Mahomes in check in the AFC Championship Game but a move for Garrett would solve that problem in one fell swoop.

What Myles Garrett's contract looks like in light of bombshell trade request

Garrett is in the final two years of the five-year, $125 million contract extension he signed with Cleveland in 202. His salary cap hit stands at $19.7 million in 2025 and $20.4 million in 2026. He is also due a roster bonus worth $5 million on March 16.

All in all, Garrett's contract makes for a very attractive deal. However, the team that trades for him will likely have to be prepared to make him the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL. Perhaps a team like the San Francisco 49ers could be coaxed into coughing up multiple picks to land Garrett, who would serve as the perfect complementary piece to Nick Bosa.

