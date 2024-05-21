Former NFL QB raises questions about odds of Tom Brady siphoning information to Robert Kraft’s Patriots

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Former NFL QB raises questions about odds of Tom Brady siphoning information to Robert Kraft’s Patriots

Former NFL QB raises questions about odds of Tom Brady siphoning information to Robert Kraft’s Patriots

By Ian Van Roy
Modified May 21, 2024 17:54 GMT
Former NFL QB raises questions about odds of Tom Brady siphoning information to Robert Kraft&rsquo;s Patriots
Former NFL QB raises questions about odds of Tom Brady siphoning information to Robert Kraft’s Patriots

Tom Brady hasn't made teams and fans this nervous since he played. At least, that appears to be at least one repercussion of what former Denver Broncos quarterback Chris Simms said on Tuesday's edition of "Pro Football Talk."

Speaking about Brady's upcoming stint at FOX, Simms claimed apprehension has seeped in about his ability to resist helping his former owner, Robert Kraft.

"He's a little lucky because Belichick's not in the game right now because people [would] be worried. 'Oh well if he does a game and then crosses over with Belichick next week he might tell him some of the things we saw,'" Simms said.
"Even Jerod Mayo and teams that might play the Patriots, they're going to think that 'well he's got a great relationship with Mr. Kraft and Jerod Mayo.'"
youtube-cover

Tom Brady's main job will need him to scout teams before commentating on them on FOX. He is set to have access to information that could aid an opponent if they knew. As such, Brady potentially could have access to information that could be used to help the Patriots, a team he still has ties to.

Tom Brady stands up for Robert Kraft

Tom Brady at Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots
Tom Brady at Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

Until the Roast of Tom Brady, many questioned whether the quarterback had any true feelings left for his former team and those still around the facility. The Roast of Tom Brady provides perhaps the clearest update yet.

In the Netflix special, Jeff Ross fired off a joke about Robert Kraft's massage parlor controversy. Immediately, Brady popped up on his feet and audibly told Ross to "never say that sh*t again."

Unless the entire interaction was staged, which seemed unlikely as the hot mic was the only reason the quarterback's attempted whisper into Ross' ear was heard at all, it appears Brady still has ties to the New England Patriots.

As such, the stage is at least somewhat feasibly set for a reason to throw a bone at Robert Kraft's team.

One could argue that assisting the Patriots' rise in the post-Belichick era could be the final nail in the arguably already sealed coffin of the Belichick-Brady debate. In other words, the Patriots improved when Brady arrived, fell when he departed, and rebounded shortly when Belichick went.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk" and H/T Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी