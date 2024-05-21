Former NFL QB raises questions about odds of Tom Brady siphoning information to Robert Kraft’s Patriots

Tom Brady hasn't made teams and fans this nervous since he played. At least, that appears to be at least one repercussion of what former Denver Broncos quarterback Chris Simms said on Tuesday's edition of "Pro Football Talk."

Speaking about Brady's upcoming stint at FOX, Simms claimed apprehension has seeped in about his ability to resist helping his former owner, Robert Kraft.

"He's a little lucky because Belichick's not in the game right now because people [would] be worried. 'Oh well if he does a game and then crosses over with Belichick next week he might tell him some of the things we saw,'" Simms said.

"Even Jerod Mayo and teams that might play the Patriots, they're going to think that 'well he's got a great relationship with Mr. Kraft and Jerod Mayo.'"

Tom Brady's main job will need him to scout teams before commentating on them on FOX. He is set to have access to information that could aid an opponent if they knew. As such, Brady potentially could have access to information that could be used to help the Patriots, a team he still has ties to.

Tom Brady stands up for Robert Kraft

Tom Brady at Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

Until the Roast of Tom Brady, many questioned whether the quarterback had any true feelings left for his former team and those still around the facility. The Roast of Tom Brady provides perhaps the clearest update yet.

In the Netflix special, Jeff Ross fired off a joke about Robert Kraft's massage parlor controversy. Immediately, Brady popped up on his feet and audibly told Ross to "never say that sh*t again."

Unless the entire interaction was staged, which seemed unlikely as the hot mic was the only reason the quarterback's attempted whisper into Ross' ear was heard at all, it appears Brady still has ties to the New England Patriots.

As such, the stage is at least somewhat feasibly set for a reason to throw a bone at Robert Kraft's team.

One could argue that assisting the Patriots' rise in the post-Belichick era could be the final nail in the arguably already sealed coffin of the Belichick-Brady debate. In other words, the Patriots improved when Brady arrived, fell when he departed, and rebounded shortly when Belichick went.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk" and H/T Sportskeeda.