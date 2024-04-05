Former NFL QB reveals one AFC superpower Stefon Diggs wasn't allowed to join: Report

Stefon Diggs was rumored to be unhappy with his situation with the Buffalo Bills for the past several years. Those rumors went away for a bit last year after he signed a new contract extension, but they resurfaced during the 2024 NFL offseason.

Whether or not Diggs desired to leave Buffalo is somewhat irrelevant at this point now that he is no longer with the Bills. He was shockingly traded to the Houston Texans, another AFC contender, in a recent blockbuster move.

The superstar wide receiver may actually have had some say in his eventual destination, according to Chris Simms on PFT Live. He recently reported that Diggs was given permission to seek a trade partner, with one exception.

Simms explained:

"From what I do know, he was allowed to seek a trade from anybody in the league, except for the Kansas City Chiefs. That's what I've been told by multiple people, that he was allowed to do that, but the Chiefs were the only team that they weren't going to trade him to."

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have met in the NFL Playoffs three times during Diggs' four-year stay, with the Chiefs coming out victorious in all of them. This could surely be why the Bills had no interest in sending Diggs to their biggest competition in their quest to make a run at a Super Bowl with Josh Allen.

This situation could also be why Stefon Diggs became frustrated with his situation, as he has claimed that his priority at this point in his career is winning a ring. He may have felt that he was not going to get one in Buffalo with its apparent inability to get past the Chiefs in the postseason. He will now try to do so with the Texans, but his contract situation will give him additional options next year as well.

Stefon Diggs' revised contract with Texans

As a part of the deal that sent Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, he also had his contract revised with his new team. He received a raise for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, but also agreed to void the final three years of his current contract. This means that Diggs will become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

This decision is another indicator that the Texans are going all-in to potentially compete for a Super Bowl this season. This apparently lines up with Diggs' desire to win a ring, while giving him even more options to seek one next year.

The Buffalo Blls reportedly refused to allow a trade to the Kasnas City Chiefs, but if the two sides are interested in linking up, Diggs could sign with them as a free agent next year.