Vic Fangio accomplished something for the first time on Sunday, when he won Super Bowl LIX as the defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles. But according to a former quarterback, someone else other than the Kansas City Chiefs lost to him.

In 2023, the Miami Dolphins hired the veteran to handle their defense. However, amid rumors of a rift with the roster, he requested a parting of ways so that he could be closer to home.

And on Monday, Chase Daniel chastised that team on social media:

"Remember when Dolphins players ran Vic Fangio out of town because he coached them too hard…. Who’s laughing now?"

Vic Fangio discusses Eagles' defensive dominance at Super Bowl LIX

Not even Fangio himself could have foreseen how monstrously terrifying his unit would become. After leading the league in total defense in the regular season, the Eagles ran roughshod over their playoff opponents culminating in a complete shutdown of Patrick Mahomes to the tune of six sacks and two interceptions in a 40-22 romp in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“He’s so good against pressure that I was hoping we could play the game without having to pressure much, and that happened," Fangio said. "They exceeded my hopes and expectations, but I did believe we could have a good pass rush game.”

He continued by recalling what he heard from late UNC basketball coach Dean Smith:

“If you guys remember, he went to a bunch of Final Fours before he finally won one, and they asked him the next day, ‘How does it feel you got a monkey (off your back)?' He said, ‘I’m the same coach today as I was yesterday. We just got a championship.' So, I don’t look at it as it validates me or anything. It’s just a great accomplishment.”

Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni also had praise, touting him as possibly "the best defensive coordinator of all time":

“(He) did an unbelievable job all year, getting everyone on the same page, (coaching) the fundamentals of the game. Again, this game doesn’t have to be complicated — at the end of the day, did you tackle well? Did you get off blocks well? Did you hustle to the ball? Did you take the ball away? Our guys did that.”

