Former NFL QB takes issue with anonymous team’s proposal to ban Eagles’ tush push play

The Philadelphia Eagles have made the tush push their signature play and can be credited for their success in the last few seasons. En route to their Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia pulled off the tush push where quarterback Jalen Hurts gains short yardage for a touchdown, with the help of his offensive line.

One unknown team in the National Football League is said to be proposing a ban on the infamous tush push. Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel took to X on Monday afternoon and expressed his disagreement with a possible ban of the play.

"There’s zero injury data on the Tush Push…so we are going to ban it because one team is significantly better at it than every one else? Come on."-Chase Daniel shared on X

Chase Daniel noted a lack of any known injury regarding the tush push. That being said, it indicates that a ban would simply be due to the Philadelphia Eagles' higher success rate over other teams in the league.

It remains unknown which team in the National Football League has issued a proposal to ban the tush push.

Commanders nearly gave up points in efforts to stop Eagles tush push

The Philadelphia Eagles have perfected the tush push or the "Brotherly Shove" as it is sometimes referred to. Teams have become so desperate to stop this play that they end up penalizing

themselves.

In the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles were in the red zone and the Washington Commanders were very aware the tush push was incoming. Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu and the defense tried hard to be prepared to make a stop, resulting in multiple offsides infractions.

The National Football League officiating crew then told the Washington Commanders that Philadelphia would be awarded the touchdown if they jumped offsides again.

Last offseason the topic of banning the tush push also came up, but it never came up for a vote during offseason NFL owners meetings. The overall success of the play from just one team has made it such a hot topic for those in and around the National Football League.

