Former NFL QB throws shade at Tom Brady as Roger Goodell addresses $375,000,000 conflict of interest

Tom Brady and Roger Goodell go way back. Brady predates Goodell's tenure, but both have been key pieces to the NFL's football machine for decades. Of course, in 2025, their relationship has changed through the years as Brady first elevated himself into the upper echelons of players ever to joining the media and now working as a part-owner of the Raiders.

Goodell has taken time to address the conflict of interest question with Brady's involvement with the Raiders, leading to a negative response from one of the quarterback's former rivals.

According to Pro Football Talk, Goodell said that Brady routinely called to make sure he was conducting himself as asked, keeping himself in line with the conflict of interest concerns:

“Tom has been incredibly cooperative. He calls frequently about it and says, ‘Am I doing OK?' I think he’s serious that he separates the two and doesn’t put the league or anyone in a position of conflict.”

Former Bills and Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick responded on Twitter/X, expressing suspicion.

"I feel like we’ve heard this before…" he posted.

It was unclear which incident Fitzpatrick was referencing, but the nod might have been toward Deflategate, a playoff scandal in Brady's career when he was accused of and ultimately suspended in connection with deflated footballs. According to ESPN, the league claimed he was "generally aware" of the football deflation.

Tom Brady nears milestone of $375,000,000 deal with FOX

Tom Brady at NFC Divisional Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions - Source: Getty

Once upon a time, the idea of the most accomplished starting quarterback in NFL history joining the media was like science fiction. Then, after a transitionary period, it happened. Some believed even after the former quarterback had signed on the dotted line, it would never happen.

Now, the former New England Patriots quarterback is getting ready to call his first Super Bowl. With the conclusion of the game, Tom Brady's first season will be complete.

According to The Athletic, Tom Brady's contract was worth $375 million. By this point in the deal, the quarterback should have earned ten percent of that amount, $37.5 million.

That leaves $337,500,000 left for Brady to earn. Heading into an age-48 season in 2025, Brady is on pace to be a stone's heave away from 60 by the time he earns the last cent of the deal.

Will he be able to juggle a part-owner role with the Las Vegas Raiders and FOX at the same time for the next nine years?

