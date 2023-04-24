The Aaron Rodgers saga is finally over after the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers agreed on a trade, with the superstar quarterback heading to the Big Apple alongside the 15th-overall pick and a fifth-round pick, while Green Bay receives the 13th-overall pick, a second-round pick and a conditional second-round pick in 2024 that could become a first-rounder.

It was the end of a novel that dragged on for months after the quarterback made it clear he wished to play for the Jets. The Zach Wilson experiment was a complete failure and, for a team that has not made the playoffs since 2010, it's a risk completely worth taking, even if Rodgers only plays for one or two years.

But while most fans and analysts believe this signals the end of Zach Wilson's time in New York, some still think that he could be a useful player in the future and Rodgers' presence there could be helpful.

On his Twitter account right after the deal, Robert Griffin III made clear his impression on how things are going to work on a day-to-day basis.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Zach Wilson is going to make Aaron Rodgers life hell in practice every day. Zach Wilson is going to make Aaron Rodgers life hell in practice every day.

The Jets finally traded for Aaron Rodgers, so what's next?

The deal is finally done and the team could be considered a contender for the division and the conference from now on.

It's not going to be easy to compete against Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa — and that's not counting the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, the two current powerhouses in the conference. But the important thing for the Jets now is that they have their desired man and they can think about the future.

It's been a long time since New York has been in the playoffs and trading for Rodgers should make things way easier. The Jets have a very good young team that needs a competent quarterback to make things happen. They now have one of the best in the history of the league.

For Packers fans, the Jordan Love era is about to start, and they should be excited based on what he showed in 2023.

But buckle up, Jets fans. Things are going to be incredible from now on.

