WATCH: Cops investigating former NFL player involved in brutal brawl at U12 football game

LeGarrette Blount played for nine seasons in the NFL. He was involved in a fight at a youth football game over the weekend, throwing punches in a bizarre tussle. The incident took place in Gilbert, Arizona, at the end of a 12-year-old-and-under game. Blount was coaching the GCYFC (Gilbert Chandler Youth Football & Cheer) Gators versus a team named the Elite.

In the postgame handshake line, the former NFL running back looked to have taken offense to something a person said to him. Drone video footage shows Blount becoming angry and moving animatedly towards the opposing team's coaches for a couple of moments. After some time, Blount grew so upset that he ran in a quick sprint, trying to face someone on the opposite sideline.

He was eventually restrained, but footage shot from the field level showed parents getting in-between the sidelines and starting to squabble. The verbal shooting match grew more and more heated and that's when the former running back ran in and was seen on video throwing two punches at a man in a white T-shirt.

Later on, Blount issued an apology for his role in the fight. He released a series of Tweets saying:

"Today video footage was sent to TMZ in regards to my actions at a football game this past weekend. Unfortunately the video shared does not display all off the details and events that transpired. Regardless of that, I take full responsibility for my part in it and for putting myself in this situation."

"I apologize to all of my players and parents and also to the players and parents on the other team. As a leader, coach, father and a role model I understand my actions are unacceptable. I hope and pray for your understanding and forgiveness and plan to continue to be a positive impact in the lives of our youth."

Cops were called to the scene shortly after 7 P.M. By the time officers arrived on scene, the fight had ended and there were no injuries reported. Police say they are looking into the incident and have described Blount as "an involved party."

The incident isn't the first time LeGarrette Blount has been involved in a fight

LeGarrette Blount being restrained after an incident with the Oregon Ducks in college

While playing for the Oregon Ducks in college, Blount infamously hit Boise State defensive lineman Byron Hout after a 2009 game between both schools. The running back was suspended from Oregon over the scuffle, but was reinstated later on.

LeGarrette Blount's NFL career

LeGarrette Blount as a member of the New England Patriots

In his nine seasons in the NFL, Blount played the first three seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010 - 2012). He later joined the New England Patriots from 2013 - 2016 but played 11 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2014 season. With the Patriots, Blount won three Super Bowl rings.

He finished his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles (2017) and the Detroit Lions (2018). Overall, he rushed for 6,306 yards and 56 touchdowns in his NFL career.

