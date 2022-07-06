"Mac attack" - Former NFL Rookie of the Year makes a bold prediction regarding Patriots' Mac Jones 

Robert Griffin III has been floored by Mac Jones and believes that the New England Patriots star is a pack above the rest. Griffin, a Pro Bowler and Rookie of the Year winner, has backed him to surpass others from the QB class of 2021.

The 23-year-old had a fine rookie season with the Patriots, leading them to the playoffs last year.

What did Robert Griffin III say about Mac Jones?

The former Baltimore Ravens star-turned-analyst Robert Griffin III has backed Mac Jones to win the Super Bowl before any of his quarterback peers. Mac was impressive in his debut NFL season and has added more muscle as he looks to continue charting his rise in the game.

Griffin, in a tweet, suggested that with the legendary Bill Belichick, the Patriots are defensive masterminds furthering the growth of the promising quarter-back. He predicts "Mac Attack" to stretch the field even more and win the ring before the other rookie quarterbacks.

He tweeted:

"Mac Jones is MOST LIKELY to win a ring FIRST of the rookie QBs who played serious time last year. Bill Belichick and the @Patriots are defensive masterminds, out coach other teams and Mac Attack will stretch the field more after last year has his confidence on ROLL TIDE LEVELS."

The 23-year-old was the 15th pick overall in the NFL Draft 2021 and has been working on his fitness in the off-season. Plaudits have been coming his way ever since his debut for the Patriots, with David Andrews also echoing Griffin's sentiment.

Speaking to the 98.5 The Sports Hub last week, the Patriots' center named the 23-year-old as a hard-worker. Andrews said that Mac has all the qualities you want in a quarter-back and he had a lot of respect for his teammate.

"The kid’s a hard worker. He works his butt off, day in and day out. Sometimes, I try to get him to take a deep breath, but that’s what you want out of your quarterback. He works really hard. He’s a tough kid. It’s been fun, for the past year, for me to get to know him and got a lot of respect for how he does things and how he carries himself.”

Mac Jones' career so far

Mac Jones was the only rookie quarterback to lead his team to the playoffs. He featured in all 17 games last year, managing 22 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions as the Patriots compiled an impressive 10-7 record.

He also received Pro Bowl honors, becoming the first New England QB to receive it in his rookie year.

