Former NFL star takes wild shot at Justin Tucker, Deshaun Watson over Ravens kicker’s sexual behavior controversy

One of the NFL's former best receivers is poking fun at the expense of two high-priced modern-day stars after allegations surfaced against Justin Tucker. On his X account, former four-time All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown posted a computer-generated picture of the Baltimore Ravens kicker and Cleveland Browns quarterback, alongside New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The aforementioned three have all made the headlines before for alleged inappropriate sexual behavior. See Brown's post below:

Six massage therapists accused Justin Tucker of inappropriate behavior in a story published by the Baltimore Banner on Thursday. Those incidents allegedly took place between 2012 and 2016.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy released a statement on Thursday:

"We first became aware of the allegations from the reporter investigating this story as they were not previously shared with the NFL. We take any allegation seriously and will look into the matter."

Justin Tucker holds numerous Baltimore Ravens kicking records including most field goals made and most points scored.

Meanwhile, Watson, who signed a five-year $230 million deal with the Cleveland Browns in March 2022 had over 20 allegations of sexual misconduct against him, Watson was not indicted in criminal court and later settled 23 of 24 cases. He was suspended by the league for 11 games and fined $5 million in August 2022.

Meanwhile, Patriots owner Robert Kraft previously faced allegations of soliciting prostitution in 2019 after being secretly filmed at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida. However, the appeals court said the video evidence on him was inadmissible and violated Kraft’s Fourth Amendment rights.

While Brown is taking aim at three big names in the NFL, the former seven-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion had his share of scandals as a player. In September 2019, his former trainer Britney Taylor claimed the former Central Michigan star exposed himself to her and sexually assaulted her. That case was settled in April 2021.

Brown was amid another alleged exposure incident in Dubai in October 2022 and has been arrested for failing to make child support payments.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker denies sexual misbehavior allegations

Justin Tucker has responded to the allegations against him. In a statement, the former Super Bowl-winning kicker took aim at the Baltimore Banner article, calling it, "Unequivocally false." The statement reads:

"Throughout my career as a professional athlete, I have always sought to conduct myself with the utmost professionalism. I have never before been accused of misconduct of any kind, and I have never been accused of acting inappropriately in front of a massage therapist or during a massage therapy session or during other bodywork.

"I have never received any complaints from a massage therapist, have never been dismissed from a massage therapy or bodywork session, and have never been told that I was not welcome at any spa or other place of business,"

Justin Tucker has three years and $13.5 million remaining on the $24 million extension deal he signed with the Ravens in 2023.

