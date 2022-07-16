"Show that you can play" - Former NFL star urges Colin Kaepernick to not give up on dreams of NFL return

The momentum behind a potential Colin Kaepernick NFL return appears to be losing steam. The Las Vegas Raiders extended an invitation to the previously exiled quarterback as they search for a backup for franchise starter Derek Carr.

That was back in May. At the time, there was an expectation that Colin Kaepernick would soon find himself on an NFL roster, if not with the Raiders, then certainly elsewhere.

However, the buzz around a potential return for the controversial star has fallen silent. This has led many to conclude that the NFL door may have finally closed for the 34 year-old signal caller.

But former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick is urging Kaepernick not to give up just yet. He believes that it is still possible that he will take the field once again. Vick discussed Kaepernick's situation during an interview with Outkick, and this is what the he had to say:

"I think it will happen in due time... He’s been out the league a couple years and he hasn’t played in a long time, it’d probably be smart to just come in in a backup role, and just play that backup role for two or three years. And when you get an opportunity to start, you show that you can play. You win a series of games. You win five or six games.”

Michael Vick's NFL comeback

Michael Vick is no stranger to controversy and knows all about making a comeback in the NFL. Although the circumstances were completely different for him. Vick spent six successful seasons with the Falcons, appearing in three Pro Bowls before it all came crashing down.

Michael Vick was indefinitely suspended from the league and served a twenty-one month prison term for running an illegal dog fighting ring on his property. In addition to his custodial sentence, Vick lost millions in endorsements before having to eventually file for bankruptcy.

Upon his release in 2009, there was a belief that Vick would not be welcomed back into the league. But following support from Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, the quarterback needy Philadelphia Eagles gave the former Pro Bowler a one-year deal.

Vick would end up spending five seasons in Philly, which would include three visits to the post-season and a further Pro Bowl nod in 2010, when Vick was also named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Vick's time may be over, but Kaepernick isn't done just yet. As we quickly progress towards the start of the season, time does appear to be running out. But Vick certainly hasn't given up hope of a sensational return for the former San Francisco 49er.

