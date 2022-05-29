Chad Johnson reveals insane plan to run on the field during UEFA Champions League final

Chad Johnson plans to run on the field during the UEFA Champions League final when Real Madrid faced Liverpool at the Stade de France Stadium north of Paris.

The former NFL wide receiver took to social media and said that he intends to streak across the field to hug France and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. Johnson added that he will evade security as none of them are faster than the wideout.

"Headed to the airport 4hrs early because I’m not missing my 8:30 flight, Champions League final need me there so I can streak the field, hug Benzema & evade security with ease since none of them will be faster than me…"

The receiver is a huge fan of Real Madrid and is a massive soccer fan overall. He has made it known that the game of soccer is one that he holds very close to his heart. Back in March 2011, Sporting Kansas City invited Johnson to Kansas City for a four-day tryout with the Major League Soccer club.

At the time, the NFL was in a lockout as the players' union and team owners were working on a new collective bargaining agreement. This gave the wideout the chance to participate in the tryout.

Johnson was introduced to the game at the age of four and played competitively until attending Miami Beach Senior High School. At the time, he said that he was excited to follow his childhood dream.

“Due to the NFL lockout, I’m excited to be able to follow my childhood dream of playing for a Major League Soccer team. Thanks to Sporting Kansas City for giving me this opportunity.”

Unfortunately, he didn’t make the Sporting Kansas City squad but was able to have a go at his lifelong dream.

Chad Johnson and His NFL Career

Chad Johnson as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals from 2001 - 2010

Chad Johnson played 11 seasons in the league, the first 10 of which were with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft.

As a player for the Bengals, he made the Pro Bowl six times and was a two-time All-Pro in back-to-back season (2005 – 2006).

The wideout played his final season in the NFL in 2011 with the New England Patriots. We’ll see if Johnson makes good on his word at the UEFA Champions League final!

