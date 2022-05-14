"He's the Brett Favre of our generation" - Former NFL WR compares Rob Gronkowski's retirement saga to HOF QB

Rob Gronkowski is once again keeping everyone guessing on whether or not he’s going to retire from the NFL. The Super Bowl-winning tight end from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seemingly does this every season since coming out of retirement to join longtime collaborator Tom Brady in Florida.

A tweet from Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud stated that, according to new Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowls, this is just “status quo” for Gronkowski. The coach thinks he seems to only come back to play after he’s sure Brady will be around as well.

"Bucs HC Todd Bowles says it’s “status quo” with Rob Gronkowski, who remains undecided about whether to play in 2022. He said he’s been no timetable when Gronk will make a decision."

Former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith had his own take on the tight end's fluctuating retirement status.

Torrey Smith @TorreySmithWR Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Bucs HC Todd Bowles says it’s “status quo” with Rob Gronkowski, who remains undecided about whether to play in 2022. He said he’s been no timetable when Gronk will make a decision. Bucs HC Todd Bowles says it’s “status quo” with Rob Gronkowski, who remains undecided about whether to play in 2022. He said he’s been no timetable when Gronk will make a decision. Gronk is the Brett Favre of our generation and I love it! twitter.com/nflstroud/stat… Gronk is the Brett Favre of our generation and I love it! twitter.com/nflstroud/stat…

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre was notorious for his numerous retirements. His first came in 2008 when he retired from the Green Bay Packers, only to come back five months later and be traded to the New York Jets.

The following February, after a dismal season with the New York Jets, Favre retired again. But again, he came back and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. He retired twice more before it finally stuck. And each retirement came with tear-soaked announcements that fans bought less and less as time went by.

Could we see one more Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady season?

Rob Gronkowski isn’t nearly so emotional about his status and thus far, hasn’t actually announced he is retiring. Plus, the good-natured big man managed to spin his previous returns to the game into lucrative and humorous endorsements, which sometimes featured Brady getting in on the act as well.

After a long career with the New England Patriots, Gronkowski was a clear favorite amongst Brady’s targets. When Brady moved to Tampa Bay, Gronk was more than willing to come out of retirement and team up with his former quarterback for another run at a championship ring.

With Brady now returning to the Buccaneers after his own short-lived retirement, it’s likely Gronkowski will return as well. But for now, he’s enjoying his time off and weighing his options.

With the release of the Tampa Bay schedule and a series of tough match-ups in the offing, the team could only benefit from Gronkowski's return.

