Former one-year wonder sets Russell Wilson on Alex Smith career arc to pave way for next Patrick Mahomes

Russell Wilson and Alex Smith shared the NFL for close to a decade on very different career arcs. However, despite starting in different places, one former quarterback is arguing that the two career arcs are lining up.

Speaking on Tuesday's edition of "Get Up," NFL analyst and former quarterback Robert Griffin III indicated that he saw a future that could lead to the next Patrick Mahomes.

"I feel like right now for Russell Wilson, he's going to need a season to rehabilitate his image publicly. So I look at this as the perfect opportunity for Russell to have his Alex Smith arc. Think about Alex Smith when he went from San Fran to the Kansas City Chiefs. [00:06:51]

"They ended up drafting Patrick Mahomes. He sat for a year behind Alex, and then Alex got traded to Washington and signed a 90 million-plus dollar extension."

He continued, naming his desired destination for Wilson:

"I feel like that's where Russell Wilson is right now. My ideal fit for Wilson would be the New England Patriots." [00:07:39]

For months, many speculated about whether the Denver Broncos could patch things up with Wilson following his late-season benching at the hands of Sean Payton. However, despite both sides indicating at least a passing desire to reconcile, they are going their separate ways.

Russell Wilson-less Broncos takes first steps toward new era

Russell Wilson at Minnesota Vikings v Denver Broncos

For some, the post-Peyton Manning era is still afoot. For others, the team has entered a new post-Wilson era. Following massive trades for the quarterback and Sean Payton, the team is salary cap-strapped and some would argue facing a complete rebuild.

The team still has talent with Justin Simmons, Patrick Surtain, and Courtland Sutton, but the jury is otherwise out on the rest of the roster. Without a quarterback to wrap their arms around, however, the top need for the team likely will be a quarterback.

Will the Broncos look to the free agency market to nab a name for the short-term, draft a premium rookie quarterback, or both?

The team is in no man's land with only Jarrett Stidham and Ben Dinucci currently available. Many options lie ahead for the Broncos, but which path will be the best, and will the team choose correctly?