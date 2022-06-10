Former Packers QB pleads guilty to domestic violence

Jay Barker, former quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, was placed on probation after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless endangerment. This follows an incident in January where he was arrested over allegations of domestic violence.

He was a standout quarterback with the Alabama Crimson Tide in the early 90s under legendary head coach Gene Stallings. Barker famously led Alabama to a national championship in 1993 by defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the Sugar Bowl that season.

He was selected by the Packers back in 1995 in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. After being drafted, Barker did not make the team. He was later on the roster for the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers, but did not play a regular-season game.

Green Bay will have their hands full in 2022 if they want to bring the Lombardi Trophy home. During the offseason, they traded star receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. They also allowed Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown to depart, leaving them very light in the wide receiver position.

To combat this, the Packers selected 6'4" receiver Christian Watson in the second round of the draft. Watson runs a 4.36 40-yard dash, so he has the ability to stretch the defense in ways that even Adams was unable to do. They also drafted receivers Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure.

The Packers added veteran receiver Sammy Watkins to help cushion the blow of losing a player of Adams' caliber. Watkins recently spoke to reporters during the team's mandatory minicamp and here is what he had to say about his prognostications for himself in 2022:

"I told the coaches, 'My back is against the wall. My career hasn't been what I projected to be."

Watkins entered the league as the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft following a highly productive college career at Clemson University. However, injuries have derailed his career since then. Watkins is looking to reinvent himself with Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay in 2022.

The offense may elect to have a receiver-by-committee methodology to replace Adams. By spreading the ball around and perhaps using their two star running backs, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, Green Bay can keep the pressure off of Aaron Rodgers.

It will be interesting to see how they get on when the season kicks off in September.

